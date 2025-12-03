New electric vehicle charging station at Princeville Library under construction

Main, News Posted on Dec 3, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces construction has begun on a new electric vehicle charging station at Princeville Library.

The public EV charger infrastructure is funded by the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure (NEVI) program and will be built in the Princeville Library parking lot. The library will remain open during construction and HDOT will provide safe access to the library entrance throughout the project.

The planned construction schedule is:

December 2025 through June 2026 – Parking lot trenching and installation of underground utilities

A library contractor will pave the lot after the utility work

After paving is completed, HDOT will begin installing EV charging equipment with a scheduled break in construction of six months for the arrival of the battery energy storage system and the electrical equipment

Construction completion and opening of the NEVI charger is anticipated in February 2027

HDOT NEVI chargers support CSS and Charge de Move (CHAdeMO) connectors. Once completed, the chargers will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Payment and charger availability can be checked through the EV Connect App at evconnect.com/

Payment by credit card is also accepted at the charger and QR codes will be displayed at the chargers for customers wanting to start a charging session with the mobile app. The station display will show the pricing policy as well as the idle fee.

HDOT plans to build 11 NEVI charging stations statewide. The list of planned locations and status follows:

Island Station Location Status Kaua‘i Port Allen In design Kaua‘i Princeville Library In construction, December 2025 O‘ahu Aloha Tower Opened Nov. 1, 2024 O‘ahu Mililani Mauka Park and Ride In design Maui Kahului Park and Ride Opened Feb. 28, 2024 Maui Kapalua Airport In construction, October 2025 Hawai‘i Island Hilo Civic Center In design Hawai‘i Island Waimea Civic Center In design Hawai‘i Island Queen Kaʻahumanu Hwy at Kealakehe Parkway In design (new location) Hawai‘i Island Cooper Center, Volcano In design Hawai‘i Island Ocean View, Hawai‘i County Park and Ride lot In design (new location)

