New electric vehicle charging station at Princeville Library under construction
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces construction has begun on a new electric vehicle charging station at Princeville Library.
The public EV charger infrastructure is funded by the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure (NEVI) program and will be built in the Princeville Library parking lot. The library will remain open during construction and HDOT will provide safe access to the library entrance throughout the project.
The planned construction schedule is:
- December 2025 through June 2026 – Parking lot trenching and installation of underground utilities
- A library contractor will pave the lot after the utility work
- After paving is completed, HDOT will begin installing EV charging equipment with a scheduled break in construction of six months for the arrival of the battery energy storage system and the electrical equipment
- Construction completion and opening of the NEVI charger is anticipated in February 2027
HDOT NEVI chargers support CSS and Charge de Move (CHAdeMO) connectors. Once completed, the chargers will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Payment and charger availability can be checked through the EV Connect App at evconnect.com/
Payment by credit card is also accepted at the charger and QR codes will be displayed at the chargers for customers wanting to start a charging session with the mobile app. The station display will show the pricing policy as well as the idle fee.
HDOT plans to build 11 NEVI charging stations statewide. The list of planned locations and status follows:
|Island
|Station Location
|Status
|Kaua‘i
|Port Allen
|In design
|Kaua‘i
|Princeville Library
|In construction, December 2025
|O‘ahu
|Aloha Tower
|Opened Nov. 1, 2024
|O‘ahu
|Mililani Mauka Park and Ride
|In design
|Maui
|Kahului Park and Ride
|Opened Feb. 28, 2024
|Maui
|Kapalua Airport
|In construction, October 2025
|Hawai‘i Island
|Hilo Civic Center
|In design
|Hawai‘i Island
|Waimea Civic Center
|In design
|Hawai‘i Island
|Queen Kaʻahumanu Hwy at Kealakehe Parkway
|In design (new location)
|Hawai‘i Island
|Cooper Center, Volcano
|In design
|Hawai‘i Island
|Ocean View, Hawai‘i County Park and Ride lot
|In design (new location)
# # #
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
