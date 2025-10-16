Beneath London’s Streets, A Killer Waits: Mind the Killer Uncovers Secrets Buried for Decades

Mind the Killer by Gary Powell

Two Deaths Linked by the Underground. One Detective Racing the Clock.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beneath London’s Streets, A Killer Waits: Mind the Killer Uncovers Secrets Buried for DecadesTwo Deaths Linked by the Underground. One Detective Racing the Clock.Step into the shadowy tunnels of London’s Underground, where every echo could be a clue and every shadow could be a killer. Former London detective Gary Powell takes readers deep beneath the city streets in his gripping new crime novel Mind the Killer — a police procedural that blends authentic investigative detail with page-turning suspense.When engineers stumble upon a decades-old skeleton sealed behind a rusted lift shaft door at Lambeth North station, Detective Inspector Ryan McNally and his team are pulled into a chilling cold case. The victim’s clothes are missing, the cause of death is brutal, and a single bank slip from the year 2000 may be the only lead.Before the dust can settle, a young woman falls — or is pushed — in front of a Northern line train at London Bridge. CCTV says suicide, but an elderly witness swears it was murder. As McNally juggles two investigations and mounting personal pressures at home, the London Underground becomes a web of secrets, lies, and lethal intent.Drawing on 33 years of service with the British Transport Police, Powell delivers an insider’s view of murder detection in one of the world’s most unique policing environments. Mind the Killer' is a fast-paced, dialogue-driven thriller that captures the danger, humor, and humanity of life on the front line.About the AuthorGary Powell was born in Kenton, north west London, in 1959 and joined the police force at just 18, serving most of his 33-year career in London. His passion for the city’s history inspired his debut book, Square London.He went on to write three acclaimed true crime titles — Death in Disguise, Death Diary, and Convicted: Landmark Cases in British Criminal History — each exploring the darker corners of Britain’s criminal past.Mind the Killer marks Powell’s first foray into crime fiction, introducing modern-day railway detective DI Ryan McNally and his partner DS Marcia Frost. The pair investigate skeletal remains hidden in a lift shaft at Lambeth North Underground station — but just as the case begins to make sense, a sinister new mystery emerges. A spate of female “suicides” across the network is revealed to be the cover for a calculated series of murders.Set in the unique and perilous policing environment of the London Underground, Mind the Killer is a fast-paced thriller where each chapter delivers fresh shocks, building to a jaw-dropping finale. It is a chilling journey into fear’s depths.

