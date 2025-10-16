The Legacy Nutrient Deductions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boa Safra Ag, a leading provider of agricultural tax deduction services, has completed nearly 6,000 reports across all 50 states, helping farmers, ranchers, and landowners claim federal income tax deductions averaging $1,700 per acre through its proprietary Legacy Nutrient Deductions™ process. The company's conservative, science-based approach addresses a long-underutilized tax benefit that recognizes the value of agriculturally necessary nutrients present in soil at the time of land acquisition.

Founded in 2016 by sixth-generation Nebraska farmer Tyler Bruch and Iowa organic and regenerative producer Bryce Irlbeck, Boa Safra Ag emerged from a discovery that they had previously overlooked significant tax deduction opportunities related to soil nutrients. This revelation led the founders to develop a comprehensive system that combines third-party soil sampling, rigorous data collection, and professional reporting aligned with IRS guidance.

The Legacy Nutrient Deductions™ process allows eligible landowners to claim one-time federal income tax deductions for the baseline nutrient value of their land at the moment of acquisition through purchase or inheritance.Through a proprietary forensic agronomic process, this deduction can be accurately hindcast for land purchased or inherited as far back as the early 2000s. The deduction functions similarly to depreciation for other business assets and applies across various land types including ranchland, row crops, permanent crops, and production timberland.

Boa Safra Ag's approach emphasizes conservative standards and audit-ready documentation. The company reports that fewer than 10 clients out of nearly 5,000 have undergone audits on these filings, with all audits resulting in no-change rulings on the company's work. The firm collaborates with PhD soil scientists, tax attorneys, and CPAs with agricultural expertise to ensure each report meets the highest standards of accuracy and defensibility.

The service has gained traction among large-scale agricultural operations and institutional buyers. Paul Gross, Owner and Developer of Bluebird Retirement Community who owns more than 27,000 acres, stated: "I currently own more than 27,000 acres of land and I can tell you with certainty that I would not consider buying so much as an acre of ground without deploying Boa Safra's scientific soil testing process and reporting as a resource. Simply put, there is no greater ROI that you will ever realize on your purchase."

With an average service cost of approximately $40 per acre and realized deductions averaging $1,700 per acre, the agricultural tax deduction service provides significant financial benefits to landowners. The company manages the entire technical process, from data collection through analytics and report generation, delivering documentation that CPAs can file with confidence.

The founders operate under a principle of only recommending strategies they would use for their own agricultural operations. This conservative philosophy has shaped every aspect of the company's protocols, from sampling procedures to report writing standards.

About Boa Safra Ag

Boa Safra Ag is the premier provider of excess nutrient tax deductions through Legacy Nutrient Deductions™, serving agricultural landowners across all 50 states. Founded by farmers Tyler Bruch and Bryce Irlbeck, the company specializes in data collection, analytics, and reporting that enable eligible landowners to claim federal income tax deductions for agriculturally necessary nutrients present in soil at the time of land acquisition. The firm's conservative, science-based approach has completed nearly 6,000 engagements across ranchland, row crops, permanent crops, and production timberland nationwide.

Contact Information:

Boa Safra Ag

Website: https://boasafraag.com/

Ashley Fagundes Ashley@boasafraag.com, 559-907-8658



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.