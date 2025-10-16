Maryland Judiciary Taps CineSalon for Mult-Year Video Production Master Contract

CineSalon: The standard for government, military, and public-sector video in the DMV.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CineSalon, a Washington DC-based video production company known for its government and enterprise storytelling, has been awarded the Maryland Judiciary Master Contract for Video Production Services (K25-0071-25B). The multi-year contract opens the door for streamlined collaborations with state agencies and enterprises needing secure, compliant, and fast-turnaround video production.“This contract award shows that the highest levels of government trust our team to handle video production services ,” said Shane Yeager, CEO of CineSalon. “If your message involves risk: legal, political, or reputational, you want a company that already works at that high level.”Under the Judiciary’s framework, CineSalon is cleared to produce content for all of Maryland’s court system and associated offices, with the flexibility for rapid task ordering through Purchase Order RFPs. The contract spans three years with two optional renewal terms, ensuring continuity and budget predictability for government and corporate clients alike.The firm’s addition to the Maryland Judiciary roster builds on an impressive portfolio that includes federal and local law enforcement, Department of Defense campaigns, and public sector storytelling at the highest levels. CineSalon has worked with Sarah Cleveland of the U.S. Department of State on her successful campaign for the International Court of Justice, the Supreme Court's first-ever officer recruitment campaign, along with projects for the U.S. Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force, earning awards from the American Advertising Federation, Sabre, and various smaller award entities for excellence in government communications.Across these missions, CineSalon has proven its ability to film in secure environments, manage federal compliance standards, and produce cinematic work that moves public sentiment. The company’s signature blend of cinematic visuals and marketing strategy using influencers has helped clients raise over $173 million in capital, generate 500+ million views, and influence legislative initiatives in Congress“Our model is built for organizations that can’t afford to do things twice,” said Yeager.

