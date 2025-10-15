OEM Director Erin McMahon Speaks at Oregon Women Veterans Conference

Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon joined women veterans from across the state as a featured speaker at the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) Women Veterans Conference, held at the Riverhouse Lodge Conference and Events Center in Bend on September 27, 2025.

Hosted biennially by ODVA since 1998, the conference is the largest gathering of women veterans in Oregon, celebrating the contributions, diversity, and strength of women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This year’s theme, “Stronger Together: Community and Connection,” highlighted the importance of unity, collaboration, and shared purpose among Oregon’s women veterans.

McMahon, a retired U.S. Army Brigadier General, attorney, and combat veteran, shared reflections from her 24-year career in military and emergency leadership, emphasizing the power of mentorship, inclusion, and resilience in both military and civilian service.

Before joining OEM in 2023, McMahon served as Principal Deputy General Counsel for the National Guard Bureau, advising senior military leaders through major domestic disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She also spearheaded Department of Defense programs to improve the prevention, reporting, and response to sexual assault in the military — initiatives that continue to influence federal policy and culture change today.

The 2025 Oregon Women Veterans Conference brought together hundreds of attendees representing every era of service, from World War II to today’s modern conflicts. According to ODVA, women veterans now represent more than 26,000 of Oregon’s veterans, or approximately 10% of the state’s veteran population.

McMahon’s participation underscores OEM’s ongoing commitment to community resilience, inclusion, and leadership across all sectors of service.

For more information about the Oregon Women Veterans Conference or to receive updates on future events, visit ODVA’s website or subscribe to their email updates.