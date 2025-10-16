Aurelia Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Navitas Capital in $31.5 Million Deal

Aurelia Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Navitas Capital in $31.5 Million Transaction; Executive Leadership to Transition Out, Global Rebrand Set for 2026

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navitas Capital, a global innovator in AI-powered investment technology for family offices, today announced that Aurelia Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in next-generation financial infrastructure, has acquired a 51% controlling interest in the company for $31.5 million in an all-cash deal, valuing Navitas at approximately $61.8 million.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Navitas Capital and Aurelia Capital, and officially closed on October 16, 2025, following the satisfaction of all customary closing conditions.

The acquisition includes full transfer of Navitas Capital’s proprietary platforms, intellectual property, and operational assets. The company will continue delivering uninterrupted service to its global network of more than 130 family offices across six continents. “This acquisition represents a defining moment in our trajectory,” said a Navitas Capital spokesperson. “With Aurelia’s backing, we are entering a new phase of growth that will allow us to build on our core strengths and expand into even more advanced technologies.”

Under Aurelia Capital’s ownership, Navitas will accelerate development in areas such as quantum analytics, AI-driven portfolio intelligence, and predictive asset modeling, with a focus on building scalable solutions for institutional family wealth management.

As part of the transition, Navitas Capital’s founding executive team will exit following a structured leadership handover. The company will also relocate its global headquarters to New York City, aligning with Aurelia Capital’s East Coast operations. Its technology hub in Bangalore, India, will remain a central driver of innovation and product development.

A full corporate rebrand is scheduled for 2026, with a new name and brand identity to be unveiled in the first half of the year. “The rebrand will symbolize more than a new look—it will represent the next generation of intelligent infrastructure for wealth management,” said a representative from Aurelia Capital.

Since its founding in 2023, Navitas Capital has facilitated over $2.4 billion in transactions through its AI-native platform, positioning itself as a category leader in digital-first investment infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.