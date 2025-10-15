Christopher Terry Launches Pivotal Road to Equip Teens and Young Adults with Essential Life Skills

Christopher Terry launches Pivotal Road to equip teens and young adults with life skills, confidence, and purpose through books and mentorship.

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New initiative helps the next generation build confidence, resilience, and purpose through books, mentorship, and practical resources.Christopher Terry, entrepreneur, author, mentor, and life group leader, has officially launched Pivotal Road, a transformative brand designed to help teens and young adults master vital life skills and create a clear path toward success.Drawing on more than 25 years of experience guiding young people, Mr. Terry developed Pivotal Road to provide practical, no-nonsense tools for building communication skills, decision-making abilities, budgeting fundamentals, stress management techniques, and long-term goal setting. His vision: to give the next generation the guidance they need to face life’s crossroads with clarity and confidence.“Pivotal Road was created to help young people discover who they are, what they want to do, where they want to go, and how to get there,” said Christopher Terry. “It’s about equipping them with real skills that last a lifetime.”The initiative includes Terry’s acclaimed books, Life Skills for Teens and Life Skills for Young Adults, alongside a six-week mentorship and group counseling program. Participants gain direct access to Terry and other experienced mentors while also engaging with dynamic video content designed to make lessons practical and relatable.Pivotal Road is already expanding its reach into schools, colleges, mentorship programs, juvenile halls, churches, group homes, foster care, and shelters, ensuring young people from all walks of life receive the skills and support they need to thrive.Early readers and participants have praised the program’s clarity and impact, calling it “practical,” “life-changing,” and “a resource every teen should have.”About Christopher TerryChristopher Terry is an author, entrepreneur, mentor, and life coach with over two decades of experience working with teens and young adults. As a father of three, he is passionate about passing down practical wisdom to empower the next generation.About Pivotal RoadPivotal Road is a youth-focused initiative dedicated to equipping teens and young adults with essential life skills and personal development tools. Through books, mentorship, and interactive resources, it inspires confidence, resilience, and purpose in the next generation.Media Contact:Christopher TerryEmail: info@pivotalroad.comPhone: 949-416-6433

