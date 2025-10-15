Creating Jobs in Mercer County: Governor Shapiro Secures Nearly $8 Million Investment from Imperial Systems, Inc. to Expand Operations, Create at Least 47 New Jobs

The air filtration equipment manufacturer has acquired a third Pennsylvania location in Hadley to expand its production capabilities.

The Commonwealth is investing over $1.8 million in the project, which will create at least 47 new jobs and retain 145 current positions.

Growing the manufacturing industry is a key focus of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy for the Commonwealth – and his Administration has secured more than $25.6 billion in private sector investments and created more than 12,500 jobs since taking office.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a nearly $8 million investment from air filtration equipment manufacturer Imperial Systems, Inc. (ISI) to expand its manufacturing operation in Mercer County. This project will create at least 47 new, full-time jobs over the next three years and will retain 145 current positions.

ISI has acquired a new location at 1264 Fredonia Road in Hadley to complement its two existing facilities at 7320 West Market Street in Williamstown and 155 McKinley Avenue in Mercer. This expansion to a third location will allow the company to enhance its capabilities and expand product lines. ISI will be able to process its own steel coils with the addition of a high bay extension, which will add 17,000 square feet at the existing 38,000-square-foot facility in Hadley.

“Thanks to the work of my Administration, Pennsylvania is the top state in the nation for businesses to grow and succeed, and today’s announcement proves it once again,” said Governor Shapiro. “When companies are ready to take their next step, they know they can turn to the Commonwealth for help. With our prime location near major markets and a highly skilled workforce, Pennsylvania offers a strong foundation for expansion and we will continue making strategic investments that strengthen our economy and create family-sustaining jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

ISI is a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial air filtration equipment, including cyclones, baghouses, ducting, airlocks, and filtration systems for industrial manufacturers. The company specializes in dust and fume collectors, cartridge filters, and other industrial dust collection technologies.

Over the past seven years, ISI has grown its workforce from 43 to 145 employees — a 337 percent increase — earning recognition as a “major key player” in the industrial dust collection sector by Global Markets Insights.

“We’re proud to see ISI continue to invest in Pennsylvania to support its rapid growth. This project is further strengthening Mercer County’s manufacturing sector and bringing at least 47 new, quality jobs to the region,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration will continue backing companies like this that create opportunities for Pennsylvanians, strengthen their ties to the local community, and help revitalize local economies.”

ISI received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $1.5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $95,000 WEDnetPA grant to train employees.

“Imperial Systems is proud to deepen our roots in Mercer County with this expansion,” said Jeremiah Wann, President/CEO of Imperial Systems, Inc. “This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, workforce development, and long-term growth in Pennsylvania. We’re grateful for the support from Governor Shapiro’s administration and the Department of Community and Economic Development, which enables us to continue creating high-quality jobs and delivering industry-leading air filtration solutions.”

Across Pennsylvania, manufacturers are expanding and creating jobs — from B. Braun in the Lehigh Valley to Joseph Machine Company in York County. The Shapiro Administration also recently secured a $10.5 million investment from trash bag manufacturer Mint-X to relocate its operations from Queens, New York, to Hazleton, Luzerne County, creating at least 101 new full-time jobs over the next three years.

“Penn-Northwest Development Corporation applauds the outstanding growth of Imperial Systems over the past 24 years,” said Rod Wilt, Executive Director, Penn-Northwest Development Group. “Growing to three locations and nearly 200 employees, Imperial System’s economic impact extends throughout the region. We simply could not be prouder to say that Imperial Systems is Making It in Mercer County!”

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to a new report from Axios on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise. Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive by:

Launching the Commonwealth’s first economic development strategy in nearly two decades

in nearly two decades Cutting red tape and streamlining permitting and licensing

Making strategic investments that have attracted over $25.6 billion in private-sector investment, created more than 12,500 good-paying jobs, and expanded opportunity across the Commonwealth

That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to to spur economic development through historic investments in site development, main streets, small businesses, and workforce development, while speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.