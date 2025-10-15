The Bank of England’s approach to innovation in artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology, and quantum computing

Foreword We are living through a period of profound technological transformation. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have created new possibilities ranging from self-driving cars to improvements in medical diagnostics and treatment to more personalised financial services. The development of distributed ledger technology (DLT) has enabled innovations like the tokenisation of assets and of money, offering the potential for greater efficiencies and new functionalities. In the not-too-distant future, quantum computing could solve computational problems at scale that are beyond the capabilities of the best computers today. The UK’s financial services sector has a long history of embracing technological change and these innovations are no exception. Many firms are already using AI, piloting DLT applications, and exploring opportunities to use quantum computing. Beyond acting as an early adopter of these technologies, the financial services sector has an important role to play in enabling other sectors to adopt them too. If adopted widely and responsibly, these technologies could boost the UK’s productivity and overall economic growth. These developments could have profound impacts on the financial system and the UK economy. This means that, at the Bank of England, we need to understand the scale of these changes, what they mean for the work we do – monetary stability, financial stability, safe and sound firms – and how we can support the sector to adopt these technologies responsibly. Embracing responsible innovation is core to delivering on our objectives as a central bank. Our job is not to slow this innovation, but to shape it. While being vigilant to risks, we encourage responsible innovation – to make the financial system more resilient and efficient, support sustainable economic growth, and enable us to fulfil our responsibilities more effectively. Innovation thrives where it has a strong foundation, and we have a role in delivering that through a resilient financial system with robust standards. In this publication, we outline our approach to delivering the environment necessary to ensure that responsible innovation flourishes, setting out the work we have done, and will do, across AI, DLT, and quantum computing. While we have focused on these as the three technologies with the greatest potential today to shape our economy and financial services, we recognise that technological trends are difficult to forecast. Currently expected benefits may not materialise, and new technologies impacting our work will emerge in future. Our approach is flexible to that. And as part of this work, we will continue to collaborate with industry and domestic and international partners to develop a shared understanding of the opportunities and the potential risks. At the Bank, we want to harness the benefits of technological change in finance, while continuing to be vigilant to risks so that we underpin not undermine growth. This publication aims to give a clearer view of how we have, and how we will, seek to achieve that. Sarah Breeden

Deputy Governor Financial Stability

Executive summary AI, DLT, and quantum computing could be the most transformative technologies of our time, with the potential to reshape the UK economy and boost productivity. In turn, productivity growth can raise real wages, living standards, and overall economic growth. The financial services sector has a critical role to play, both as an adopter of these technologies and as a facilitator enabling firms across other sectors to do so. The scale of change driven by technological innovation will impact all the work the Bank of England does – from setting interest rates, to maintaining financial stability, to operating the UK’s core payments infrastructure, among others. We cannot know for certain which technological innovations will flourish and when but, as the UK’s central bank, we need to understand how these technological changes affect our remit, while also enabling the financial services sector to adopt these technologies safely. By ‘responsible innovation’ we do not mean ‘riskless’ innovation. Rather, we mean to emphasise that we cannot unlock the true benefits of innovation without understanding and managing the potential risks that innovation can pose. Done right, technological innovation can deliver sustainable economic growth, make the financial system more effective and resilient, and improve how we discharge our core functions as a central bank. This innovation best endures where it has a strong foundation, which we deliver through a resilient financial system with robust standards. The private sector is best placed to drive innovation, but the Bank has a role in shaping it. This publication sets out our approach to delivering the environment necessary to ensure that our statutory objectives are met as well as support the responsible adoption of innovative new technologies. It outlines the broad toolkit at our disposal (Figure 1), including the levers we can pull and the actions we can take, to create this environment. Our approach supports the UK Government’s vision for the UK to be the world’s most technologically advanced global financial centre.footnote [1] Given the rapid pace of technological innovation, we will endeavour to share our thinking, provide thought leadership on responsible innovation, and collaborate with stakeholders across industry, other regulators, and the Government to deliver the work outlined in this publication. Ultimately, our aim is to ensure that the people and firms of the UK benefit from technological innovation, ensuring it sustainably supports economic growth, while also continuing our work on mitigating potential risks arising from these changes.

1: Technological innovation and the economy Disruptive technological innovations have the potential to reshape the UK economy, boosting productivity, real wages, and economic growth. Throughout history, waves of productivity growth have been preceded by significant technological innovations, such as the invention of electricity, the internal combustion engine, and the information and communication technology revolution, coupled with widespread adoption and diffusion across the economy.footnote [2] Productivity growth, in turn, can raise real wages and living standards, and translate into greater economic growth.footnote [3] We are currently seeing the emergence of a new wave of technological innovation, comprising the growth of AI, DLT, and quantum computing (Figure 2). Some estimates suggest that AI could almost double the UK’s annual GDP growth rate from an average of 1.6% between 2013 and 2023, to around 3% by 2035,footnote [4] while quantum computing could give the UK an economy-wide productivity boost of up to 7% by 2045 (or more if the technology becomes commercially viable earlier).footnote [5] Similarly, some argue that DLT could unlock transformative cost-saving and operational efficiency benefits – approximately $20 billion annually in global clearing and settlements costs – when operating at scale.footnote [6] While there is inevitable uncertainty about the impact and adoption path of these technologies, there is the potential for these technologies to boost GDP and labour productivity growth (important in the context of weak UK economic growth since the global financial crisis (GFC) – Box A) while also mitigating some of the impact of future headwinds on the economy, such as a shrinking, aging labour force.footnote [7] At the same time, sudden technological-driven transitions could have challenging impacts on parts of the economy by, for example, damaging competition or contributing to excessive automation that fails to improve worker productivity, which could also lead to inefficiently low wages and fuel inequality.footnote [8] It is crucial that the financial services sector responsibly adopts technology to improve the services to – and financing for – the real economy. Embracing technological innovation allows firms to operate more efficiently by automating routine tasks, which can reduce their costs, raise profitability, and free up resources to finance real economy activity.footnote [9] New technologies can transform traditional approaches by reshaping market infrastructures, improving efficiency and lowering cost, or by providing new products and services that may be better tailored to consumers’ and firms’ needs, improving capital allocation, risk distribution, and the flow of payments. The innovative application of new technologies is also central to the UK maintaining its leadership as a global financial centre. When coupled with the UK’s strengths as a global technological and financial powerhouse, particularly in AI and fintech,footnote [10] the UK financial services sector has an important role to play in driving economic growth and innovation. It contributes 9% of the UK’s economic output and around 1.2 million jobs as well as provides vital services to households and businesses that allow them to make transactions, manage and take risks, and invest – including in new technologies.footnote [11]

Box A: Economic growth and productivity in the UK Since the financial crisis, GDP and productivity growth have been relatively weak in the UK. Prior to 2008, GDP per capita growth averaged around 3% annually, compared to around 1% in the 15 years since.footnote [12] The UK is likely to face further economic headwinds, including related to demographics and geopolitics. Technological innovation is a fundamental driver of long-term economic growth. Historically, periods of sustained productivity growth have been preceded by both significant technological innovations and widespread diffusion throughout the economy.footnote [13] Technological innovation can increase productivity either through a reduction in production costs or through higher value added at the same production cost for existing or new products.footnote [14] Technological innovation can also spur other types of ‘non-technological’ innovation including organisational and managerial innovation.footnote [15] Greater, more responsible adoption of AI, DLT, and quantum computing could facilitate this productivity boost, helping to break the cycle of weak economic and productivity growth in the UK.

2: The interaction of innovative new technologies and the Bank’s objectives We promote the good of the people of the UK through meeting our statutory objectives (Figure 3). We act to support technological innovation in the financial services sector where it is most relevant to our objectives, working to keep inflation low and stable and making sure the UK has a stable financial system.footnote [16] First and foremost, we contribute to sustainable growth through providing a stable economic environment and a resilient financial system (Box B). We can strengthen the resilience and stability of both the economy and the UK’s financial sector – and boost their competitiveness and capacity for innovation – by fostering an environment in which firms can responsibly adopt new technologies, such as AI, DLT, and quantum computing, thereby enabling the whole of the UK to benefit.

Box B: Enabling sustainable economic growth through maintaining financial stability The financial sector makes an important contribution to sustainable economic growth by providing vital services to households and businesses. These services allow households and businesses to make transactions and manage and take risks, supporting investment, innovation, and technological progress.footnote [17] In November 2024, the Chancellor asked the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) to undertake work on how the financial sector can better contribute to sustainable economic growth, which the FPC provided an update on in its July 2025 FSR, ahead of publishing its conclusions alongside the December 2025 FSR. We also responded to a similar request in our role as central securities depositories (CSD) and central counterparties (CCP) regulator in July 2025.footnote [18] Maintaining financial stability is the basis for sustainable growth. Periods of financial instability – such as the GFC – negatively impact the provision of vital services, weighing on output and productivity growth, with material scarring impacts on the economy. Financial stability in turn supports consumer and business confidence, facilitates investment that drives innovation and long-term productivity growth, makes the UK an attractive place to do business for international investors, and supports UK firms’ ability to compete abroad, as outlined in Figure A.footnote [19] Three regulatory ‘foundations’ represent the ways our regulation underpins the UK’s growth and competitiveness. These are: (i) maintaining public trust in regulated firms; (ii) adopting effective regulatory processes and engagement; and (iii) adopting a responsive and responsibly open approach to risks and opportunities.footnote [20] In June 2025, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published Competitiveness and growth: the PRA’s second report, documenting its progress on its secondary objectives (Figure 3). Technological innovation plays into all three of these and supporting it is consistent with advancing both our primary and secondary objectives. The Bank aims to create a regulatory environment where innovation can flourish responsibly and where households, businesses, and markets can reap the benefits. In doing so, there is a careful balance to strike between writing rules to provide firms with the certainty they need to invest with confidence, while providing enough flexibility to create space for innovation to flourish. We are continuing to think carefully about this balance, and our stakeholders have an important role to play in helping us get it right. Technological innovation can strengthen financial stability and the safety and soundness of firms when adopted responsibly. Greater automation can reduce the risks associated with manual processing, and more powerful computation techniques can improve risk management. It can also improve competition and make the financial system more resilient. However, if implemented imprudently, it may introduce risks to the Bank’s objectives.footnote [21] Although we adopt a technology-agnostic approach to regulation, as outlined in Box C, we have an important role to play in ensuring the financial services sector embraces innovation responsibly.footnote [22] Technological innovation can also affect the macroeconomy, impacting monetary stability and monetary policy. As noted in Section 1, innovation can boost productivity, raising the economy’s potential output over the time horizon relevant for monetary policy. All else equal, this can lead to lower inflationary pressure. Innovation could also affect labour market slack and wage dynamics through its effect on labour demand, and innovations impacting savings and credit could influence household behaviour. These effects are relevant for monetary policy decisions and may also affect monetary policy transmission. Innovations related to dynamic pricing and agentic AIfootnote [23] have the potential to impact inflation dynamics and measurement. As set out in Section 1, technological innovation is also crucial for economic growth and the competitiveness of the UK financial sector, and hence central to achieving our secondary objectives.

Box C: Our technology-agnostic approach to supervision and regulation The Bank of England has a technology-agnostic approach to supervision and regulation. Our core principles, rules, and regulations therefore do not usually mandate or prohibit specific technologies. However, technology-agnostic does not mean technology-blind. Risks may arise that relate to the use of specific technologies (such as AI or DLT) and have an adverse impact on our statutory objectives, and we actively work to understand and address these risks. Certain technologies may raise novel challenges for firms and regulators, which may mean it is difficult for firms to understand how existing rules apply to that technology. In those cases, we may issue guidance or use other policy tools to clarify how the existing rules and relevant regulatory expectations apply to those technologies to support their adoption. One example is Supervisory Statement (SS) 2/21 – Outsourcing and third party risk management, and the equivalent SSs for FMIs.footnote [24] Although the expectations in the SS apply to all forms of outsourcing and other non-outsourcing and third party arrangements entered into by firms, they aimed to address the specific characteristics of cloud usage and set out conditions that can help give firms assurance and deploy it in a ‘safe and resilient manner’. Technological advancement is a constant, and many innovations have only an incremental impact on our objectives. We focus our work on the most transformative technologies – those with the greatest potential benefits and risks, with potential for widespread adoption – which could radically transform the shape, functioning, and outcomes of the financial system, and where the impediments to their responsible adoption may be greatest. The Bank therefore has a role in assessing potential outcomes, monitoring the adoption path, and, where necessary, acting to shape desirable outcomes.

3: Our approach to championing responsible innovation We want to deliver the environment necessary to ensure responsible innovation prospers. The Bank has an important role to play in creating this environment, ensuring that firms feel comfortable adopting new technologies – if they wish to do so. This will enable firms and the people of the UK to reap the benefits of technological change, while also stimulating economy-wide growth, in line with the Monetary Policy Committee and FPC’s role in supporting the UK Government’s economic policy. Our approach aims to ensure the Bank plays its role in creating the right environment for firms to invest and innovate, by removing undue barriers to innovation, and incentivising exploration and responsible technology adoption across the sector.footnote [25] Our approach is designed to champion the safe transition to a fit for the future financial system, making best use of the technologies of tomorrow, acting in support of the wider economy. We have three levers to achieve that aim: (i) using our hard infrastructure; (ii) using our soft infrastructure; and (iii) using our convening and co-ordinating role. ‘Hard’ infrastructure generally refers to physical or tangible infrastructure that facilitate the workings of the modern economy, while ‘soft’ infrastructure generally refers to rules, regulations, and standards. Using our hard infrastructure: The financial system operates on a variety of hard infrastructures, including digital public infrastructures (DPIs). footnote [26] The Bank’s role extends to interaction with and operation of some of the most critical ones, which we can leverage to promote and sponsor innovation. The most notable example here is the Bank’s operation of the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service which sits at the heart of UK payments. In April 2025, our renewed RTGS service (RT2), went live and has been delivering higher resilience, broader access, wider interoperability, and improved user functionality. We are now considering further enhancements to the service to ensure RT2 continues to enable innovation in retail and wholesale payments, which in turn enables innovation in wider financial markets. footnote [27] For example, we are working to deliver a synchronisation interface that would allow RTGS to connect to external ledgers, including those based on DLTs, and settle in central bank money. We also contribute to initiatives with others, such as the pilot Digital Gilt Instrument (DIGIT) issuance, launched by His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) exploring the use of DLT across the lifecycle of the UK sovereign debt issuance process. footnote [28] DIGIT will be issued on a platform within the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS), footnote [29] which is jointly operated by the Bank and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The Bank’s role extends to interaction with and operation of some of the most critical ones, which we can leverage to promote and sponsor innovation. The most notable example here is the Bank’s operation of the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service which sits at the heart of UK payments. In April 2025, our renewed RTGS service (RT2), went live and has been delivering higher resilience, broader access, wider interoperability, and improved user functionality. We are now considering further enhancements to the service to ensure RT2 continues to enable innovation in retail and wholesale payments, which in turn enables innovation in wider financial markets. For example, we are working to deliver a synchronisation interface that would allow RTGS to connect to external ledgers, including those based on DLTs, and settle in central bank money. We also contribute to initiatives with others, such as the pilot Digital Gilt Instrument (DIGIT) issuance, launched by His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) exploring the use of DLT across the lifecycle of the UK sovereign debt issuance process. DIGIT will be issued on a platform within the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS), which is jointly operated by the Bank and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Using our soft infrastructure: We are also responsible for pieces of soft infrastructure underpinning the UK financial system, such as rules, regulations, and standards. We can provide policies or guidance that shape firms’ behaviour, for example technology-specific guidance where the benefits outweigh the costs of doing so, and standards as part of our regulatory framework, which could steer firms towards responsible innovation (as outlined in Box C). For example, we need to ensure that regulations impacting the use of AI are not acting as an undue barrier to its use, impeding the benefits from its responsible adoption. Separately, new developments in digital money and assets could lead to further market fragmentation, which could amplify risks such as liquidity fragmentation. footnote [30] By taking action to improve interoperability such as through harmonised standards, we can ensure the financial system reaps the benefits of digital money and assets without introducing unwarranted risks. footnote [31]

By taking action to improve interoperability such as through harmonised standards, we can ensure the financial system reaps the benefits of digital money and assets without introducing unwarranted risks. Convening and co-ordinating: We have a long history of using our convening role to understand better the benefits, risks, and challenges of technological innovation, such as through our AI Consortium footnote [32] and the Cross Market Operational Resilience Group (CMORG). footnote [33] We use these three levers in combination to achieve positive outcomes. The varying functions and responsibilities of the Bank, and the hard and soft infrastructure we provide, mean that we can promote responsible innovation in several different ways. We may take concerted action to facilitate better outcomes – to act to accelerate innovation where market failures may be impeding optimal outcomes or, conversely, to shape expectations around responsible technological innovation. This is not always the right course. We need to balance taking action with the risk of crowding out private enterprise, unhelpfully dictating market structures, or picking winners. We adopt a range of interventions at differing levels of intensity, alongside our efforts continuously to learn about new technological developments and their impact on the financial sector. Collectively, these approaches support firms as they experiment with and adopt these technologies. In practice, we use these levers through four actions: Engaging with innovators, including through experimentation – ensuring we stay at the forefront of new innovations, understanding emerging themes and directions, and helping to ensure our interventions are timely and proportionate.

Adapting the execution of our core functions – be that through our hard or soft infrastructure, or how we think about risks to the financial system, to take account of innovative new technologies so that we can discharge these functions in a way that both manages emerging risks and acts as a platform for innovation.

Identifying, reviewing, and removing undue barriers to innovation – understanding where regulatory or legal barriers to adopting new technologies may be creating unintended outcomes and working to review, refine, or remove them so the UK financial system can stay at the leading edge.

Collaborating with domestic and international authorities – proactively engaging with other authorities, in the UK and internationally, means we can make the most of our collective knowledge and experience, and work towards an optimal enabling environment for the adoption of new technologies through consistent and coherent policies. footnote [34]

4: Applying our approach to AI, DLT, and quantum computing AI, DLT, and quantum computing are the three cross-cutting technologies that we are prioritising for further action, consistent with our focus on disruptive technologies with the most potential for transformative outcomes. Artificial intelligence AIfootnote [35] may be the most transformative technology of our time, with the potential to usher in significant efficiency gains, boost productivity, and transform the financial services sector, as well as the broader economy. Firms’ adoption of AI may scale rapidly – particularly in more material use cases, and with more autonomous and complex models – over the next few years. However, greater AI adoption could bring significant risks, such as increased possibility of cyberattacks, operational risks due to relying on third (and fourth) party providers outside the financial sector, increased possibility of correlated outcomes in financial markets, and model and data-related risks.footnote [36] These risks could impact the safety and soundness of UK firms, alongside the financial and monetary stability of the UK. AI adoption and deployment is increasing rapidly in the UK’s financial services sector. According to the joint survey by the Bank of England and the FCA, 75% of respondent firms are already using AI, with a further 10% planning to use AI over the next three years (Chart 1). Financial firms in the UK have demonstrated considerable willingness to experiment with newer and more complex models, with foundation models accounting for 17% of all use cases already.footnote [37] Chart 1: AI adoption in UK financial services Percentage of firms using or planning to use AI Source: Bank of England (2024). We want firms to use AI to improve their efficiency, productivity, and to ensure the UK remains a leading financial centre. Currently, firms are adopting AI across a range of use cases, although evidence suggests that these are skewed towards those with lower materiality (62% of use cases, compared to 16% for higher materiality).footnote [38] Respondent firms indicate they are predominantly using AI to optimise their internal processes, for cyber security, and for fraud detection. These use cases suggest that greater and more material adoption of AI could improve firms’ productivity. For example, firms could reduce their costs by automating routine tasks that could be performed by AI, such as monitoring fraudulent transactions at scale, or by enabling workers to leverage generative AI (GenAI) tools across a range of tasks. One study estimates that over the next 15 years GenAI could bring productivity gains of up to 30% to the banking and insurance sectors, and to firms operating in capital markets.footnote [39] Such productivity gains could free up workers’ time to focus on revenue-generating activities that may be harder to automate, while also enabling firms to better target customers with tailored products and services.footnote [40] At an aggregate level, these improvements could enable the people of the UK benefit from increased productivity and economic growth. It is important that there is the right soft infrastructure for firms to make full use of AI responsibly. Increased adoption could see highly autonomous AI systems in high-risk use cases that are not well understood, unaccountable, and prone to exacerbating risks in the financial system, with knock-on effects for economic stability.footnote [41] As regulators, we need to explore whether our frameworks are appropriate for such models, that we have the appropriate guidelines and guardrails in place to support adoption, and to manage risks to the financial sector, particularly because it is difficult to retrospectively address risks once usage reaches systemic scale.footnote [42] We are working proactively to ensure that the firms we regulate, and the wider financial system, can make safe and effective use of increasingly complex forms of AI. We have undertaken a programme of work over recent years to understand how best to enable the responsible use of AI in the financial system, which we outline in further detail below. Overall, we judge our regulatory framework has proven to be well equipped to support regulated firms’ use of AI so far. However, we keep our approach under review given rapid innovations in AI, particularly large language models (LLMs) and GenAI. We recognise that the rapid pace of innovation may require us to undertake new work on microprudential, financial stability, and monetary stability risks. We are also exploring how AI can help us improve our internal capabilities, as outlined in Box D. Our approach to enabling responsible AI adoption in the financial system Engaging with innovators, including through experimentation What we have done: We run surveys jointly with the FCA on the adoption and use of AI in financial services in 2019, 2022, and 2024. footnote [43]

From 2020 to 2022, with the FCA, we ran the AI Public-Private Forum (AIPPF), which examined the challenges of using AI within financial services and opened dialogue between the public and private sectors on this topic. It concluded that continuous engagement between industry and public authorities was crucial to navigate these challenges.

In 2024, CMORG established an AI Taskforce to support the financial sector’s ability to identify and respond to emerging risks posed by widespread adoption of AI technologies. footnote [44]

In May 2025, following on from the AIPPF, we launched the AI Consortium. Co-chaired with the FCA, it is a group of AI experts, providing a platform for public-private engagement to gather input from stakeholders on the capabilities, development, deployment, and use of AI. What we will do: Members of our AI Consortium will explore specific challenges and risks such as the growing reliance on third-party providers, increased use of similar AI models that could amplify systemic vulnerabilities, and the explainability and transparency of AI models. footnote [45]

Further engagement with industry participants will inform the FPC’s AI monitoring framework in the form of both market and supervisory intelligence. footnote [46]

We will engage with regulated firms further to understand how we can support adoption.

We will explore future opportunities to supplement our engagement with insights from AI experimentation.

In our next iteration of the AI Survey, we plan to increase responses from currently underrepresented sectors, and to ensure it continues to provide financial stability-relevant insights. Adapting the execution of our core functions What we have done: What we will do: We are building out our proactive approach for surveillance of AI adoption and use, to ensure we can continue to identify emerging risks. This will allow the FPC to understand if any systemic risks develop and to ensure that any risk mitigations are calibrated appropriately to support the responsible adoption of AI.

Wider adoption of AI beyond financial services could influence long-term features of the economy such as productivity growth and the equilibrium interest rate and, by implication, impact our monetary policy objective. footnote [47] We will undertake further work to understand better how AI adoption and use cases – such as agentic AI – are transforming the wider economy, which will feed into our modelling and forecasting approaches. footnote [48] Identifying, reviewing, and removing undue barriers to innovation What we have done: In 2022, along with the FCA, we published a discussion paper (DP) 5/22 – on AI and machine learning (ML) in financial services, which sought views on whether the existing regulatory framework is sufficient to address the risks and harms associated with AI. We believe our regulatory framework has proven to be well equipped to capture regulated firms’ use of AI. Feedback we received from DP 5/22 confirms this, which we published in a feedback statement (FS) 2/23 – AI and ML. What we will do: Some firms’ responses to DP 5/22 highlighted that live regulatory guidance and examples of best practice could be helpful. We are therefore open to exploring further whether AI-specific guidance for firms could be beneficial. We endeavour to strike the right balance between giving firms the confidence they need to invest, while providing enough flexibility for innovation to flourish. More generally, we will need to consider how compatible our approach is with autonomous, evolving models with the potential for decision-making capabilities. footnote [49]

Responses to DP 5/22 also highlighted a lack of clear, widely applicable standards around the data that AI models are trained on. footnote [50] There are cross-sectoral standards on the protection of personal data (eg, UK GDPR), cross-sectoral and finance sector-specific standards on information security (which cover the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data), and on the management of data risk for financial firms. footnote [51] However, we may need to do more, such as ensure that firms are training AI models on high-quality, unbiased input data, while also ensuring they understand how model behaviour is responding to changes in particular aspects of that training data or where models are particularly dependent on certain segments of training data. footnote [52] This is an area where we plan to seek views from firms. Collaborating with domestic and international authorities In 2025, the Bank and the UK’s AI Security Institute began collaborating to better understand potential financial stability risks involving frontier AI agents.

We are contributing to international discussions on AI and its implications for financial services with peer regulators internationally. For example, the PRA acts as a co-chair of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) AI workstreams, helping provide guidance and standards to support national regulators and supervisors manage AI-related risks effectively. footnote [53] We have contributed to the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) report on the financial stability implications of AI, as well as the G7 Cyber Experts Group (CEG) on AI. footnote [54]