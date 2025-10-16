Rentable Becomes Built-In Partner with Rent Manager, Expands Security Deposit Automation for Property Managers

Rentable, the leading provider of automated security deposit management solutions, last week announced its new status as a built-in partner with Rent Manager

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rentable, a leading provider of automated security deposit management solutions, last week announced its new status as a built-in partner with Rent Manager , one of the nation’s premier property management software platforms. The announcement, made on October 6 by Rent Manager, comes at a pivotal moment as the proptech industry enters a busy conference season this fall.This partnership cements Rentable’s position as a premier integration within Rent Manager’s ecosystem , offering property managers and renters a streamlined, end-to-end solution for managing security deposits directly within the Rent Manager platform.Simplifying Security Deposit Management Through Seamless Integration:Rentable’s integration with Rent Manager introduces a modernized, user-friendly experience for handling security deposits. The partnership empowers property managers to manage every aspect of deposit collection, accounting, compliance, and return; all without leaving the Rent Manager environment.The new built-in solution enhances efficiency, accuracy, and compliance across thousands of rental properties, allowing Rent Manager users to:1. Automate deposit tracking, compliance, and refunds2. Reduce manual accounting errors and tenant disputes3. Ensure adherence to evolving state-by-state deposit regulations4. Provide renters with a transparent and stress-free deposit processA Strategic Partnership Arriving at the Right Time:The announcement aligns with a series of major proptech summits and industry events throughout October, where automation, compliance, and tenant experience are top of mind for property management professionals.As the rental landscape evolves, both Rent Manager and Rentable are advancing a shared mission: to simplify property operations through powerful, integrated technology.“This is a tremendous win for our team,” said in a release by Conor Brennan & Alex Kamisher, Founders of Rentable.“It will not only simplify security deposit management for Rent Manager’s users but also offer a full turnkey solution for renters and property managers on the platform. We couldn’t be happier to be Rent Manager’s newest built-in partner.”Why This Partnership Matters:Modern property operations are increasingly moving away from managing deposits manually and instead off-loading deposit liabilities to specialized solutions. This shift is driven by three major pressures:1. Error reduction & operational riskManual deposit processing - inspections, deductions, returns - is error-prone. One trend report notes that refund automation is rising, offering better visibility into data, reducing charge inconsistencies, and catching compliance issues before they cost money.2. Decreasing administrative burdenTraditional deposits require detailed recordkeeping, separate escrow accounts, interest tracking, and documentation across multiple jurisdictions. Security deposit replacement programs are emerging because they reduce this complexity and free managers from maintaining segregated accounts and extensive reporting.3. Building trust and satisfying residentsTenants (especially younger renters) expect modern, digital-first experiences, including flexible deposit alternatives and faster refunds. Providing a seamless, transparent deposit experience fosters goodwill, reduces dispute friction, and enhances retention.A Win for Rent Manager Users:Rent Manager’s Director of Partnerships and Industry Relations Joe Easton said of the milestone:“We were thrilled to announce Rentable as our newest built-in partner at our annual user conference. This partnership empowers our users to simplify security deposit management so they can focus on growing their business and serving their residents.”Rent Manager users will now gain access to Rentable’s compliance-driven automation tools built directly into their existing workflows. This eliminates the need for third-party add-ons or manual handling, providing a deeper, more integrated experience for property managers and tenants alike.As a built-in partner, Rentable joins a select group of technology providers chosen by Rent Manager to enhance the platform’s core capabilities.This collaboration reflects a growing demand for digital-first property management solutions that save time, reduce liability, and elevate tenant satisfaction.About RentableRentable is a leading proptech company that simplifies and automates security deposit management for property managers and renters. With a focus on compliance, transparency, and efficiency, Rentable provides an all-in-one solution for collecting, tracking, and returning security deposits in full accordance with state regulations.Learn more at https://www.rentable.com About Rent ManagerRent Manager, developed by London Computer Systems, Inc. (LCS), is a comprehensive property management software platform that combines accounting, leasing, maintenance, and marketing tools into one powerful system. Rent Manager serves property managers across all asset classes, offering flexibility, scalability, and integrations with best-in-class proptech partners. Visit https://www.rentmanager.com Media Contact:Press Inquiries – Rentableconor@rentable.com

