City of Burwell Earns State Honor for Community Development, Tourism Development, and Quality-of-Life Investments

Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly recognized the City of Burwell in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community Program.

Photo attached: Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and DED Interim Director Maureen Larsen receive a tour of Garfield County Frontier Fairgrounds in Burwell, home to Nebraska’s Big Rodeo.

Strategic investments in childcare, housing, tourism, and community development in the City of Burwell (pop. 1,019) have earned recognition from the State of Nebraska. On behalf of the Department of Economic Development (DED), Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly recently honored the city as Nebraska’s newest Leadership Certified Community (LCC). DED Interim Director Maureen Larsen joined Lt. Gov. Kelly to recognize leaders in Burwell on Tuesday, October 14th.

“Burwell’s investments in homebuilding, childcare, and downtown revitalization have positioned the community for growth,” said Lt. Gov. Kelly. “Additionally, it has been inspiring to see Burwell persevere through storms to host Nebraska’s Big Rodeo—one of the state’s top tourism events. In doing so, the community has showcased the resilience and tenacity that define our state.”

Burwell is the 29th community to earn recognition as an LCC in Nebraska. DED established the program in 2011 to help communities adapt to changes in economic development by supporting new and expanding businesses. LCCs must demonstrate strategic planning and technological preparedness by marketing their communities online. Qualifying LCCs gain status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to highlight local opportunities for growth.

Burwell leaders focused on rebuilding the grounds at Nebraska’s Big Rodeo following a rare derecho storm event in 2022. The fast-moving thunderstorms produced powerful straight-line winds that caused significant damage to the arena’s north grandstand. The improvements include a new steel and pre-cast concrete grandstand. Additional upgrades, made possible through assistance from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Tourism Development program, included a new east grandstand, a concession area, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant restrooms. When storms struck the fairgrounds again in June 2025, community volunteers quickly mobilized to clean up the facility so that it was ready to host Nebraska’s Big Rodeo the following month.

In 2024, Burwell’s City Council adopted a strategic and capital improvement plan, a comprehensive plan, and zoning and subdivision regulations to pave the way for new development. Local priorities to enhance economic growth include updating wastewater systems and ensuring ADA accessibility at public facilities. Ongoing downtown revitalization efforts have supported expansion and improvements at nearly half of Burwell’s downtown businesses.

“The City of Burwell and Burwell Economic Development have taken intentional steps to create thoughtful plans for our community and, most importantly, to put those plans into practice,” said Mayor James Petersen. “Transitioning into the role of Mayor has been both smooth and rewarding, not only because of my prior service on the City Council, but also because of the strong foundation of leadership already in place here in Burwell.”

The city’s comprehensive studies of its utility systems and housing supported efforts to secure project funding from the State of Nebraska. In 2022, Burwell received $520,650 in assistance from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) for the construction of two new single-family homes. The DED-administered program supports construction for affordable new homes, rental housing developments, and housing rehabilitation projects. Plans are currently underway to build three new homes in Burwell in 2026.

Additional infrastructure upgrades include efforts to fill another critical need for local families. Community leaders celebrated the completion and opening of a new childcare center in 2024. City leaders are planning for expanded childcare capacity, new housing projects, infrastructure upgrades, park improvements, and further downtown revitalization within the next decade.

Mayor Petersen said the LCC program will assist with Burwell’s focus on building a thriving, resilient, and welcoming city for current and future generations. Community and economic development partners will play an essential role in shaping opportunities for growth.

“Having the opportunity to lead with this toolbox of resources, strategies, and community cooperation has allowed me to step into the mayoral position with confidence,” Petersen said. “It has been an impactful experience both personally and professionally, and I am honored to continue working alongside our residents and partners to move Burwell forward.”

For additional information about the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc/.