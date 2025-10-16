Olalla Recovery Centers Names Derek Murphy as New Executive Director

Olalla Recovery Centers, a nonprofit substance abuse treatment provider serving the Puget Sound area, has announced Derek Murphy, M-RAS, SUDP, SAP, CSC, as its new Executive Director

New executive director brings clinical expertise and community advocacy to one of Washington’s leading substance abuse treatment providers.

Our mission is to ensure recovery services remain accessible, affordable, and centered on the needs of the individuals and families we serve.” — Derek Murphy

Derek first joined Olalla Recovery Centers in 2017 as Director of Outpatient Services at Gig Harbor Counseling , where he oversaw client care and programming for adults and adolescents. In 2020, he advanced to Director of Clinical Services, overseeing treatment quality and program development across the organization.With a degree in Psychology/Counseling from Johnson State College, Derek brings an extensive background that bridges both law enforcement and addiction recovery. A former law enforcement officer, he transitioned into social work and community-based advocacy, aligning his career with social justice and recovery-focused services. He is a federally qualified substance abuse professional and an active member of the Pierce County Opioid Task Force, helping shape regional responses to the opioid crisis."As Executive Director, I am honored to continue Olalla's legacy of compassionate, evidence-based treatment," Derek said. "Our mission is to ensure recovery services remain accessible, affordable, and centered on the needs of the individuals and families we serve."Founded in 1969, Olalla Recovery Centers provides inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment through two programs: the Olalla Guest Lodge, a residential facility offering inpatient treatment and sub-acute detoxification services for adults, and the Gig Harbor Counseling program, which provides outpatient services for both adults and adolescents. Olalla Recovery Centers is ASAM certified, CARF accredited and licensed by the State of Washington.Olalla Recovery Centers is located at:12851 Lala Cove Ln SE, Olalla, Washington 98359.For more information, visit http://www.olalla.org

