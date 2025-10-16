Power Home Remodeling Expands to Jacksonville, Florida

The nation's leading exterior home remodeler opens fourth Florida location, marking its 25th U.S. office

CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, and the Fortune #14 Best Company to Work For, announced today their expansion into Jacksonville, Florida, marking the company’s 25th territory location in the country. Jacksonville is also POWER’s fourth location in the state of Florida, following Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, and Orlando.

POWER has signed a 19,889 square-foot lease in Cypress Point Business Park at 8120 Nations Way, Building 100 Jacksonville, Florida 32256. In addition to this office space, the company will occupy a warehouse 8,434 square-foot warehouse space at the same facility. The exterior remodeler is currently servicing homeowners in Duval County, with future plans to expand into additional surrounding areas. Homeowners can expect POWER’s best-in-class installation and quality energy-efficient product offerings such as windows, roofing, siding, gutters, doors, and attic insulation.

Joe Cox, Vice President of Customer Development; Katherine Coyer, Vice President of Sales; and Mark Thieme, Vice President of Delivery will lead the Jacksonville territory.

“Our expansion into Jacksonville marks a meaningful milestone for POWER. It’s a reflection of not only the regional growth we’ve achieved in Florida, but also the success we’ve had in scaling our business nationally,” said POWER’s Chief Operating Officer, Timothy Wenhold. “We’re excited to deliver POWER’s industry-leading service to homeowners in the region, and to become an impactful partner in this thriving community.”

POWER’s reputation as one of the most trusted home remodeling companies in the country spans over 30 years and one million lifetime customers.

As an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, #1 on the 2025 Fortune Best Companies in Construction list, and a PEOPLE Magazine Company That Cares, POWER is setting a new standard for how companies behave.

The company’s robust expansion model includes opening three new offices in major U.S. cities each year to support its rapid growth. Jacksonville is the third office the home remodeler opened in 2025, following recent openings in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. POWER is actively looking for installation partners in the Jacksonville area to join the team, and will be hiring for additional in-field roles in the near future.

For those looking for a fulfilling career opportunity, visit powerhrg.com/careers/ to view open positions across POWER’s 25 territories nationwide.

About Power Home Remodeling

POWER is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 4,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1.4 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create POWER for Good, which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at www.powerhrg.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.