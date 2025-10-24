Texas Bullion Depository Offers First State-Administered Precious Metals Storage

TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How Does the Texas Bullion Depository Work?In an era of economic uncertainty, many investors are turning to physical gold and other precious metals as a way to protect wealth. Precious metals have served as a store of value for centuries, but owning bullion raises an important question: where should it be kept safe?To address this need, the State of Texas established the Texas Bullion Depository in 2015, creating the nation’s first state-administered facility for precious metals storage. Combining government oversight with private-sector expertise, it provides a unique model for secure bullion custody in the United States.A State-Backed SolutionEstablished under Texas House Bill 483, the depository is operated by Lone Star Tangible Assets (LSTA) under contract with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. This structure ensures government accountability while leveraging the operational expertise of a private company experienced in handling and securing bullion.How the Process WorksInvestors can open personal, business, trust, or retirement accounts through the depository. Deposits can be shipped or, in some cases, delivered in person by residents. Every shipment is verified and authenticated before being stored.The Texas Bullion Depository maintains a strict segregated storage policy, meaning investors always receive back the exact bullion they deposited—not pooled or substituted holdings. Deposited metals are protected by an insurance policy underwritten by Lloyd’s of London, covering risks such as theft, fire, and natural disasters.The Role of the U.S. Gold Bureau LSTA also operates the U.S. Gold Bureau, allowing investors to purchase bullion and have it delivered directly into the Texas Bullion Depository. This streamlined process reduces unnecessary transfers and third-party risks.For retirement investors, the U.S. Gold Bureau works with IRS-approved custodians to ensure compliance before metals are deposited. This seamless path—from purchase to depository storage—offers investors a clear, efficient, and secure process backed by both state oversight and private expertise.Secure Wealth for the Long TermWith its combination of government accountability, institutional-grade security, and integrated purchase-to-storage framework, the Texas Bullion Depository provides a one-of-a-kind safeguard for precious metals investors. Supported by LSTA and the U.S. Gold Bureau, it offers individuals and institutions a transparent, insured, and state-administered option for preserving wealth in uncertain times.

