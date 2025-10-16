NMSDC Announces Dynamic Lineup of Visionary Leaders, Awards Ceremony Host for 2025 Annual Conference & Exchange in Miami

FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NMSDC is thrilled to unveil new details for its 2025 Annual Conference & Exchange, taking place Nov. 2–5 in Miami. With the theme “Navigating Our New Economy,” this year’s event promises to be a transformative experience for minority, small and underserved businesses, corporate leaders, policymakers, and changemakers.The conference will feature an impressive roster of speakers representing a diverse range of industries from global hospitality and infrastructure to civic leadership, economic development, and social impact. These thought leaders will share insights on economic impact, innovation, sustainability, and leadership in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.Awards Ceremony to Be Hosted by Laz AlonsoNMSDC is also excited to announce that Laz Alonso, acclaimed actor, producer, and founder of Abundancia Pictures, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the highly anticipated Awards Ceremony and Farewell Reception. His dynamic presence and commitment to economic empowerment make him the perfect host to celebrate the achievements of MBEs and corporate partners.“Navigating our new economy requires courage, creativity, and collaboration,” said Don Cravins, Jr., NMSDC’s Interim President and CEO. “This year’s conference isn’t just another convening - it’s where the future economy takes shape. As AI, digital transformation, and clean energy redefine how we live and work, NMSDC is ensuring that minority business enterprises and our corporate partners aren’t just participants in that change - they’re leading it. We will explore how innovation, sustainability, and inclusive leadership can work together to drive growth, unlock opportunity, and build a stronger, more equitable economy for the decades ahead.”Conference Highlights• Main Stage: Hear from visionary leaders, industry trailblazers, and influential voices as they take the main stage to share powerful insights, spark innovation, and inspire action across the supplier inclusion and business ecosystem.• Opportunity Accelerator: A pre-conference session focused on innovation and strategic partnerships.• Impact Labs and Workshops: Deep-dive conversations and hands-on sessions exploring the future of business through the lenses of AI, digital transformation, clean energy, critical minerals, and sustainable leadership.• Business Exchange Expo: A dynamic marketplace where MBEs showcase their capabilities to foster meaningful connections and business opportunities with corporations.• Networking Receptions and Roundtables: Designed to foster meaningful connections and new opportunities.Whether you're a seasoned executive or an emerging entrepreneur, the NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange offers unparalleled access to resources, relationships, and real-world strategies to grow your business and influence.Registration is open now at www.nmsdcconference.org/2025 . Don’t miss your chance to be part of this powerful convening in Miami.* WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE MIAMI BEACH VISITOR AND CONVENTION AUTHORITYAbout NMSDCFounded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine dedicated to expanding opportunities for historically under-utilized entrepreneurs. Our impact extends well beyond supply chain development. It's about fostering upward mobility, broadening participation in the American free-market system, and ensuring fair access to the tools of economic success. Our mission is to help level the playing field by opening doors to wealth-building opportunities for those who have traditionally faced barriers.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.