Arch Grants Expands Headquarters, Launches Lending Program to Accelerate St. Louis Startup Growth

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arch Grants Marks Milestone with Headquarters Expansion and New Lending Program to Accelerate Startup Growth in St. LouisArch Grants today celebrated more than a decade of catalyzing St. Louis’ entrepreneurial renaissance with the grand opening of its expanded headquarters at 2315 Locust Street and the announcement of a new lending program designed to provide critical growth capital to local startups.Since its founding in 2012, Arch Grants has awarded over $18.9 million in equity-free grants to more than 270 startups. In turn, Arch Grants-backed companies have generated over $1.2 billion in revenue, attracted $870 million in follow-on capital, and created more than 4,000 jobs, transforming vacant storefronts into thriving businesses and fueling a stronger, more resilient regional economy.“This is a milestone moment for Arch Grants,” said Gabe Angieri, Executive Director of Arch Grants. “Over the last decade, we’ve evolved far beyond our startup competition roots. Today, Arch Grants is a grassroots economic engine for the region. Our expanded headquarters and this new lending program represent an exciting next step in our holistic approach to catalyzing startup growth.”Expanded Headquarters: Civic Infrastructure for StartupsMade possible through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build to Scale program awarded in 2023, Arch Grants’ expanded headquarters establishes a permanent hub for innovation in St. Louis’ Downtown innovation corridor. The new space increases capacity for founder coworking, programming, events, and cross-sector convenings, serving as civic infrastructure to connect entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, and community partners.New Lending Program: Expanding Equitable Access to CapitalArch Grants also announced the launch of a new lending program, in partnership with the James S. McDonnell Foundation and the St. Louis Community Credit Union (SLCCU). Launching in 2025, the program will expand access to loans for Arch Grants founders from historically marginalized backgrounds or those expanding operations in underserved areas of St. Louis City and North St. Louis County.Supported by a loan guarantee fund, the initiative blends traditional banking and philanthropic capital, helping founders secure fair financing to grow their companies, retain equity, create jobs, and build lasting community wealth.“Access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers for entrepreneurs from communities that have historically been excluded from our economy,” said Jason Q. Purnell, President of the James S. McDonnell Foundation. “This partnership with Arch Grants and St. Louis Community Credit Union is about changing that by helping more local founders grow their businesses, create quality jobs, and build wealth right here in St. Louis.”“As a community-owned financial institution, we believe that collaboration is the key to economic inclusion,” said Kirk D. Mills, President and CEO of St. Louis Community Credit Union. “Working alongside Arch Grants allows us to channel more capital into the hands of local entrepreneurs, helping them grow their businesses, create good jobs, and strengthen the economic fabric of St. Louis.”What’s Next: A Week of Entrepreneurial MomentumThe expansion of Arch Grants’ headquarters and the launch of the lending program underscore the organization’s deepening commitment to supporting founders and strengthening St. Louis’ startup ecosystem.This momentum continues throughout the week, including the Innovation Summit on October 16, bringing together dozens of regional investors and corporate partners, and culminating in the neXus Gala on October 17 at Union Station Hotel St. Louis, where Arch Grants will announce its newest cohort of grant recipients and Fellows.About Arch GrantsArch Grants is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that catalyzes economic development through innovation and entrepreneurship. Since 2012, Arch Grants-backed startups have generated over $1.2 billion in revenue, raised more than $870 million in follow-on capital, created over 4,000 jobs, and paid more than $239 million in wages in the St. Louis region. By investing in bold founders and their companies, Arch Grants strengthens the St. Louis economy and serves as a national model for inclusive, innovation-led growth.Images: Photos of the new Arch Grants headquarters and ribbon cutting are available here Headquarter photos by Emily C. Johnson. Ribbon Cutting photo by Jenn Korman.###

