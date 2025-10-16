Festival of Trees 2025 Celebrates its 20th Anniversary as a Holiday Destination

Morven Museum & Garden decorated for Festival of Trees Morven Museum & Garden Morven Museum & Garden

17 Community Partners Selected to Create Enchanting Holiday Displays in the Galleries of Morven Museum & Garden, Nov 19, 2025–Jan 11, 2026

We are deeply grateful to our partners whose imaginative displays bring joy to our visitors year after year. Their artistry makes this season one of the most special times to experience the museum.” — Rhonda DiMascio, Executive Director

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beloved holiday tradition, Morven Museum & Garden’s Festival of Trees will return this November, marking 20 years of the signature special event that adds light, color, and festive cheer throughout the museum’s galleries with decorated trees and mantels.Seventeen community partners—representing local non-profits, schools, garden clubs, and artists—have been selected by Morven to design trees and mantels. This year’s winning themes include All Aboard to Movie Magic; Family Game Night; A Tribute to Pollinators; Midnight Winter Conservatory; The Yule Lads of Iceland; Neapolitan Baroque; Fruit of the Holiday Spirit; and many more delightful surprises! Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorites.The 17 community partners for Festival of Trees are The Allentown Village Initiative; American Repertory Ballet; Dorothea's House, Casa di Cultura Italiana; Contemporary Garden Club of Princeton; The Garden Club of Princeton; The Junior League of Greater Princeton; Mercer County Library System; Mount Laurel Garden Club; Nottingham Garden Club; People & Stories - Gente y Cuentos; Princeton Festival Guild; Princeton Garden Theatre; Princeton Ski and Sail Club; Princeton University Press; Stony Brook Garden Club of Princeton; Westrick Music Academy/Princeton Girlchoir and Boychoir; and The West Trenton Garden Club.For the first time, Festival of Trees has been extended by one week to January 11, 2026. Not only does it offer more opportunities to enjoy the displays—January launches Morven’s key role as the home of Founding Father Richard Stockton in commemorating America’s 250th anniversary with new exhibitions, programs, and special events.Festival of Trees runs November 19, 2025 through January 11, 2026 at Morven Museum & Garden, located at 55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ. Online ticketing opens November 1, 2025. There is no additional charge for visitors; museum admission includes Festival of Trees, the new exhibition Northern Family, Southern Ties; Morven Revealed: Untold Stories from New Jersey’s Most Historic Home; and Historic Morven: A Window into America’s Past.Morven’s gift shop transforms for Festival of Trees as well, and beginning November 19 will offer special holiday decor and essentials for home and garden, and thoughtful hostess gifts. Throughout the winter, enriching programs and events will be offered both in-person and virtually; details to be announced soon!For the 20th anniversary, Morven’s annual winter fête moves from the garden to inside the historic mansion. On Sunday, December 7, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., guests are invited to a Winter Soirée celebrating Festival of Trees and supporting Morven, with proceeds benefitting special exhibitions, events, educational programming and the historic preservation of this beloved estate. Attendees are invited to enjoy enchanting live music, a lavish array of culinary delights, and inspiring holiday displays. They’ll also receive a 10% discount in the museum gift shop.Morven is grateful to the sponsors that make Festival of Trees possible. This event is supported by Baxter Construction; Capital Health; Ronica A. Bregenzer, Architect LLC; and Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty.CALENDAR LISTINGSFestival of TreesMorven Museum & Garden’s uplifting annual Festival of Trees returns for its 20th Anniversary, transforming the historic mansion’s galleries with an abundance of creative trees and mantels, each uniquely decorated by 17 community partners, representing local non-profits, schools, garden clubs, and artists.Dates/Times: November 19, 2025 through January 11, 2026, open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 am-4 pm. Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.Location: Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540Tickets: Included with museum admission: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors (ages 60+), youth ages 7-18, students with ID, and active military or veterans with ID. Free for ages 6 & younger. Reserve tickets at www.morven.org/visit , beginning November 1Festival of Trees Winter SoiréeThis year’s winter fête moves from the garden to inside the historic mansion. Winter Soirée attendees are invited to enjoy enchanting live music, a lavish array of culinary delights, and inspiring holiday displays, with proceeds benefitting special exhibitions, events, educational programming and the historic preservation of this beloved estate.Dates/Times: Sunday, December 7, 2025, 5-8 pmLocation: Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540Tickets: $500 and upReserve tickets at www.morven.org/festivaloftrees or by contacting Megan Shackney, Morven's Chief Development Officer, at mshackney@morven.org.# # #Most historic sites celebrate a single notable resident—Morven is different. Built in the 1750s by Founding Father Richard Stockton, Morven was the home to five generations of the Stockton family; the innovative industrialist and humanitarian Robert Wood Johnson, Jr.; and later became New Jersey’s first Governor’s Mansion. Over nearly 300 years, its walls have witnessed the lives of governors, political leaders, celebrities, and everyday families alike. Today, Morven Museum & Garden welcomes visitors to explore this layered history through exhibitions, programs, and historic gardens.55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ, 08540Morven.orgfacebook.com/morvenmuseuminstagram.com/morvenmuseumlinkedin.com/company/morvenmuseum

