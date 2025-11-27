New Global AI Graduates Join WSI Network in Helping Businesses Adopt AI Practically

These consultants are stepping in with the confidence, tools, and frameworks to guide businesses through AI adoption, always with a practical, results-first mindset.” — Valerie Brown-Dufour

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI celebrated a busy summer and early fall as new consultants from across North America, Latin America, and Europe completed the company’s AI Certification program. Each graduate is now equipped to help businesses adopt AI in practical, results-driven ways.

“We’re proud of the momentum we’re seeing,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “These consultants are stepping in with the confidence, tools, and frameworks to guide businesses through AI adoption, always with a practical, results-first mindset.”

What they worked on

The program is hands-on. Participants practiced real scenarios and left with everyday tools they can use with clients, including short AI roadmaps, small pilots to test ideas, checklists to help teams get ready, and quick ways to measure what’s working.

July 2025 Cohort

Trung Nguyen — USA

Daniel Altomonte — Argentina

David Purser — USA

David Hidinger — USA

September 2025 Cohort

Matthew Carrier (AIC) — USA

Brian Brady — USA

Ila Awasthi — USA

Tim Montague (AIC) — USA

Kelly Landes (AIC) — USA

Arturo Hernandez — Mexico

Marcelo Guimaraes — USA

Marcia Soutto Mayor — USA

Ed Valdes — USA

October 2025 Cohort

Jesper Jacobsen — Denmark

Madhu Chadha — USA

Claudio Patino — Peru

Deepak Bhootra (AIC) — USA

Prabhat Bhootra (AIC) — USA

Luciana Salanitri — USA

Travis Bain — USA

Shane Hall (AIC) — USA

Global reach, practical results

Spanning the U.S., Mexico, Denmark, Peru, and beyond, these cohorts reflect a wide range of backgrounds—from marketing and sales to operations and tech. What unites them is a practical approach to AI that helps businesses move from ideas to outcomes.

And with each new cohort, WSI continues to expand its global expertise in AI strategy, ensuring its consultants can help businesses embrace digital transformation with confidence and care.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

