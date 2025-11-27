New Global AI Graduates Join WSI Network in Helping Businesses Adopt AI Practically
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI celebrated a busy summer and early fall as new consultants from across North America, Latin America, and Europe completed the company’s AI Certification program. Each graduate is now equipped to help businesses adopt AI in practical, results-driven ways.
“We’re proud of the momentum we’re seeing,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “These consultants are stepping in with the confidence, tools, and frameworks to guide businesses through AI adoption, always with a practical, results-first mindset.”
What they worked on
The program is hands-on. Participants practiced real scenarios and left with everyday tools they can use with clients, including short AI roadmaps, small pilots to test ideas, checklists to help teams get ready, and quick ways to measure what’s working.
July 2025 Cohort
Trung Nguyen — USA
Daniel Altomonte — Argentina
David Purser — USA
David Hidinger — USA
September 2025 Cohort
Matthew Carrier (AIC) — USA
Brian Brady — USA
Ila Awasthi — USA
Tim Montague (AIC) — USA
Kelly Landes (AIC) — USA
Arturo Hernandez — Mexico
Marcelo Guimaraes — USA
Marcia Soutto Mayor — USA
Ed Valdes — USA
October 2025 Cohort
Jesper Jacobsen — Denmark
Madhu Chadha — USA
Claudio Patino — Peru
Deepak Bhootra (AIC) — USA
Prabhat Bhootra (AIC) — USA
Luciana Salanitri — USA
Travis Bain — USA
Shane Hall (AIC) — USA
Global reach, practical results
Spanning the U.S., Mexico, Denmark, Peru, and beyond, these cohorts reflect a wide range of backgrounds—from marketing and sales to operations and tech. What unites them is a practical approach to AI that helps businesses move from ideas to outcomes.
And with each new cohort, WSI continues to expand its global expertise in AI strategy, ensuring its consultants can help businesses embrace digital transformation with confidence and care.
About WSI
WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.
