Santa Fe Pro Musica Presents: Danish String Quartet

Danish String Quartet

The Danish String Quartet in Concert with Santa Fe Pro Musica on November 16, 2025

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Fe Pro Musica presentsSunday, November 16 at 3 PMLensic Performing Arts CenterThe Danish String Quartet returns to the Santa Fe Pro Musica stage with a program featuring works by Igor Stravinsky, Jonny Greenwood, and Ludwig van Beethoven, alongside the ensemble’s own folk-inspired arrangements and original compositions.Artist DinnerSunday, November 16 at 5pm | Andiamo! Santa Fe Join us for a three course meal and wine with members of the Danish String Quartet following the concert. Reservations required. $200 per person.Featured Artist BiosThe Danish String Quartet formed over 20 years ago when the players were in their teens—"best friends"—playing music and soccer at a summer music camp. They further developed at Copenhagen's Royal Danish Academy of Music. This GRAMMY-nominated ensemble is regarded as one of the world's finest string quartets, also acclaimed for their innovative approach to the classics and curiosity about folk music. They have integrated the vast classical string quartet repertoire with new compositions and Nordic folk music becoming "an exceptional quartet, whatever repertory they play" (Anthony Tommasini, The New York Times).WHATDanish String QuartetWHENNovember 16, 2025 at 3 PMWHERELensic Performing Arts Center211 West San Francisco StreetSanta Fe, NM 87501FEATURED ARTISTSDANISH STRING QUARTETPROGRAM IGOR STRAVINSKY Three PiecesJONNY GREENWOOD Suite from “There Will Be Blood”BEETHOVEN Quartet in F Major, Op. 135FOLK MUSIC Arrangements and compositions by the Danish String QuartetTICKETS $30–$103Tickets available at https://tickets sfpromusica .org/10593/10594 or by calling the Pro Musica Box Office at 505.988.4640 ext 1.Contact: Elizabeth Cohen, Marketing Manager & Executive Assistantcohen@sfpromusica.org | sfpromusica.orgHigh Resolution Images Available

