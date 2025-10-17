Zebra Robotics Students Represent Canada at WRO 2025 Open Championship in Panama

Zebra Robotics Zebra Robotics teams on the podium at WRO 2025 Montreal — celebrating success in national competition before the Panama trip. Zebra Robotics teams on the podium at WRO 2025 Montreal — celebrating success in national competition before the Panama trip.

Two Canadian teams from Zebra Robotics head to Panama for the World Robot Olympiad 2025, competing in RoboSports and Future Engineers.

Representing Canada at WRO Panama is a proud moment for our students. Their creativity and hard work show how bright the future of STEM is in Canada.” — Satish Thiyagarajan, Co-founder and CEO,

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zebra Robotics is proud to announce that two student teams from Canada are heading to the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) 2025 Open Championship in Panama City, Panama, taking place from October 19–21, 2025.Representing Zebra Robotics’ Meadowvale and Ajax centers, these talented young innovators will join hundreds of teams from across the Americas for this year’s WRO Open, themed “The Future of Robots.” The competition challenges students to design, build, and program robots that solve real-world problems while promoting global collaboration in STEM.Representing Canada on the Global StageTeam Berry Teddy (Zebra Robotics – Meadowvale) will compete in the RoboSports category.Team Pink Boba Pearls (Zebra Robotics – Ajax) will compete in the Future Engineers category.Both teams earned their positions after excelling in Canada’s national qualifying events, demonstrating creativity, coding precision, and teamwork. Their participation marks a significant milestone for Zebra Robotics and for youth innovation in Canada.“Representing Canada at the WRO Open in Panama is a dream come true for our students,” said Naga Sakthikumar, Direcor at Zebra Robotics Ajax. “They have worked tirelessly to refine their designs, test their robots, and build their confidence. We couldn’t be prouder of their journey.”About the Teams and ChallengesIn the RoboSports category, Team Berry Teddy will compete in a fast-paced robotics game that merges strategy, speed, and collaboration. Their robot’s design emphasizes agility, precision, and teamwork — skills honed through countless practice sessions and friendly competitions at Zebra’s Meadowvale campus.Meanwhile, Team Pink Boba Pearls from Ajax will take on the Future Engineers challenge — one of WRO’s most demanding categories. Their project showcases a custom-built autonomous vehicle designed with sustainability, innovation, and real-world engineering principles in mind.“Both teams exemplify what STEM education can achieve when curiosity meets discipline,” added Coach Tahmoor, one of Zebra Robotics’ mentors. “These young minds remind us that the future of innovation starts early — in classrooms, labs, and after-school robotics clubs.”About the World Robot OlympiadThe World Robot Olympiad (WRO) is one of the world’s largest robotics competitions, engaging more than 90 countries in annual challenges that combine creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork. Each year’s theme highlights how robotics can address global challenges, from environmental sustainability to automation and mobility.This year’s WRO Open Championship in Panama City brings together top regional teams from the Americas to showcase innovative robotics solutions. The event acts as a prelude to the global finals in Singapore later this year.Community Pride and EncouragementZebra Robotics’ students, parents, and staff across Ontario have rallied behind these teams, sending messages of encouragement and pride as they prepare to compete internationally.“These young innovators have already won in our eyes,” said Naga- Director Zebra Robotics Ajax . “Their journey reflects the passion, collaboration, and technical skills that define Zebra Robotics — and Canada’s growing presence in global STEM.”Zebra Robotics wishes both teams success as they represent the country, their centres, and the spirit of Canadian innovation in Panama.About Zebra RoboticsFounded in Mississauga, Zebra Robotics is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators through hands-on learning in robotics, coding, and STEM. With programs spanning elementary to high school, Zebra has prepared students for global competitions, post-secondary success, and careers in technology.From its first center in Mississauga, Zebra has expanded across North America, building a reputation for high-quality STEM education, international competition training, and lifelong learning experiences.

