Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert Selected to Receive Distinguished Service Award

Court of Appeal Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert of this district’s Div. Six is to receive this year’s Judicial Council Distinguished Service Award which recognizes recipients for their extraordinary leadership and contributions to the administration of justice. The Judicial Council announced that award on Monday and also revealed that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Samantha Jessner has been selected for the Aranda Access to Justice Award.

