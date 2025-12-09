Submit Release
A Month of Celebrations: Courts Finalize Hundreds of Adoptions Statewide

California courts statewide celebrated Court Adoption and Permanency Month in November by finalizing adoptions for more than 300 children in foster care. Events included special hearings, children's activities, commemorative photos, refreshments, and decorations held on and around National Adoption Day on Nov. 21, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Highlights from Court Celebrations
As the largest court in the nation, the Los Angeles Superior Court finalized more than 140 adoptions by nearly 100 families during its National Adoption Day event on Nov. 22.

“The court is honored to celebrate National Adoption Day and to recognize its lasting impact as children secure safe, loving, and permanent homes as their adoption is finalized,” Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II said in a Los Angeles court news release. “The annual celebration also serves as an important call to action for those who are considering caring for and providing children a safe and nurturing home.”

 

The San Diego Superior Court celebrated 39 adoptions:

Courtesy of the County of San Diego Communications Team.

The Sacramento Superior Court finalized 26 adoptions by 18 families:

 

Sacramento Superior Court employee Carla Fleming, wrote an original song and performed at the court’s Adoption Day event:

Numerous adoptions also took place in the following courts:

 

2025 Court Adoption and Permamency Month

Kinship Care—A Path to Lasting Placement
This year marks the 26th anniversary of Court Adoption and Permanency Month. The Judicial Council is highlighting the importance of kinship care, as children whose first placement is with relatives or extended family members are three times as likely to remain in that first placement after 12 months.

Learn more about Claudia, Michael, and Cece’s story and their journey to kinship care.

Learn more about the adoption process in California.

The @SacramentoCourt finalized adoptions of 26 children from foster care on 11/15/25.

“Courthouses are often stressful places to visit, but this is a special opportunity to witness love and joy, and we are delighted to host this annual adoption day event,” said Judge Lindquist. pic.twitter.com/DJ5gRC3aax

— Sacramento Superior Court (@SacramentoCourt) November 19, 2025

“The permanence these children gain is one of the greatest gifts we can offer. These kids are home now, so thank you for opening your hearts and making such a profound difference in their lives" -Hon. Judge Shawna Schwarzhttps://t.co/hpCCCiUCZ8#AdoptionDay pic.twitter.com/AadmuY3KiN

— Santa Clara County Superior Court (@SCSCourt) November 21, 2025

On November 20, the Tulare County Superior Court along with Tulare County Child Welfare Services and CASA held its annual Adoption Day celebration.

Five judges and numerous court staff volunteered to participate in the celebration where 22 adoptions were finalized! 🥳🎉💛 pic.twitter.com/ZtxR79wq3K

— Tulare County Superior Court (@TulareCourt) November 24, 2025

Little Titan, 4, and his cousin, Journey, 3, enjoyed our National Adoption Day celebration before Titan's Mom, Cathy, formally adopted Titan today in our Unified Family Court: https://t.co/SjxY8pAGGy pic.twitter.com/qEPy8P7Uyt

— SF Superior Court (@SFSuperiorCourt) November 5, 2025

 

