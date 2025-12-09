A Month of Celebrations: Courts Finalize Hundreds of Adoptions Statewide

California courts statewide celebrated Court Adoption and Permanency Month in November by finalizing adoptions for more than 300 children in foster care. Events included special hearings, children's activities, commemorative photos, refreshments, and decorations held on and around National Adoption Day on Nov. 21, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Highlights from Court Celebrations

As the largest court in the nation, the Los Angeles Superior Court finalized more than 140 adoptions by nearly 100 families during its National Adoption Day event on Nov. 22.

“The court is honored to celebrate National Adoption Day and to recognize its lasting impact as children secure safe, loving, and permanent homes as their adoption is finalized,” Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II said in a Los Angeles court news release. “The annual celebration also serves as an important call to action for those who are considering caring for and providing children a safe and nurturing home.”

The San Diego Superior Court celebrated 39 adoptions:

The Sacramento Superior Court finalized 26 adoptions by 18 families:

Sacramento Superior Court employee Carla Fleming, wrote an original song and performed at the court’s Adoption Day event:

Numerous adoptions also took place in the following courts:

Kinship Care—A Path to Lasting Placement

This year marks the 26th anniversary of Court Adoption and Permanency Month. The Judicial Council is highlighting the importance of kinship care, as children whose first placement is with relatives or extended family members are three times as likely to remain in that first placement after 12 months.

