DUBL Inc. Selects Starchive with Seagate Lyve Cloud for Content Management

DUBL has Chosen Starchive as the Content Management Platform for DUBL Live™

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DUBL (www.dubl.app) has chosen Starchive (www.starchive.io) as the content management platform for DUBL Live™, the robust consumer app focused on live concerts, local events and sports competitions. The DUBL® Platform will leverage Starchive’s intuitive asset management system and Seagate’s Lyve Cloud’s edge-to-cloud architecture.

Jeff Scaman, CEO at DUBL Inc., confirmed, “We’re in co-development with Starchive in building a platform which will empower creators and professionals to manage content with precision and trust.”

With over $1 Billion in cultural asset management, including the entire catalogues of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and The MET, Starchive is the undisputed leader in entertainment and arts content management and is consistently ranked #1 ahead of dozens of online content alternatives.

Starchive integrates with and leverages Seagate’s Lyve Cloud object storage (www.seagate.com) to deliver scalable digital asset management and archive solutions for media and entertainment customers.

DUBL Inc. will also run DUBL Safe™ from Starchive, supporting the critical business lines DUBL® serves in personal and professional safety, law and legal support services, and insurance documentation needs.”

DUBL® continues to collaborate across a diverse set of industries—including construction, logistics, mining, education, and travel—with a platform designed to serve both B2C and B2B safety, compliance, and data capture needs. Its patented dual-camera architecture supports robust documentation, rapid incident escalation, and advanced operational oversight.

About DUBL Inc.:

DUBL Inc. is redefining the way that users can capture and interact with visual evidence. With a growing patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, DUBL® empowers industries and individuals with tools that elevate safety, accountability, and real-time response.

