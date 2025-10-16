Mission Alive Announces Bold New Projects Transforming Rural and Small-Town Communities

Mission Alive pioneers fresh models of ministry focused on hope, collaboration and the flourishing of entire communities.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Alive unveils three transformative projects under the Rural and Small Town Initiative (RSTI), signaling its continued commitment to strengthening spiritual vitality and social resilience in rural and small-town communities throughout the United States. The new projects launch in:

Lufkin, Texas-this groundbreaking church plant combines relational discipleship with strategic alliances among nonprofits, churches, and public agencies to feed and house Lufkin’s residents who are experiencing homelessness and provide holistic support for those in need.

Bertram, Texas- an ambitious initiative that creates intergenerational bridges that empower Bertram’s students to boost reading achievement and create a pathway to academic and lifelong success.

Spartanburg, South Carolina — an empowering project to mentor unemployed and underemployed families to escape poverty and build generational stability. The program leverages existing resources with collaborative partners to create long-term community impact.

“These projects signify our ongoing investment in leaders who are prepared to serve the unique needs of American rural and small towns,” stated Steve Shaffer, director of operations for Mission Alive. “Through the RSTI, we are pioneering fresh models of ministry focused on hope, collaboration, and the flourishing of entire communities.”

Mission Alive’s Rural and Small Town Initiative stands as a cornerstone of the organization’s overarching vision: to equip leaders to develop innovative communities of faith focused on transforming marginalized communities.

To learn more, visit www.missionalive.org.

