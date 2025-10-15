AMD, TONOMIA & Open Innovation AI Announce Strategic Collaboration at GITEX Dubai2025 to deploy Distributed AI Factories

At GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, AMD, TONOMIA, and Open Innovation AI announce a strategic collaboration to deploy distributed AI factories.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At GITEX Global 2025, one of the world’s leading technology exhibitions, AMD (United States), TONOMIA (Belgium), and Open Innovation AI (UAE) announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy a new generation of distributed AI factories.

The collaboration unites AMD high-performance GPUs, TONOMIA’s modular AI infrastructure, and Open Innovation AI’s orchestration software to deliver containerized, deploy-anywhere AI factories. Each all-in-one module integrates AI compute racks, battery storage, renewable-grid connectivity, and liquid cooling within a secure containerized platform. These can be installed within weeks and operate at 4–5× lower cost per megawatt than traditional data centers.

Designed to operate close to renewable energy sources, TONOMIA’s distributed architecture optimizes efficiency, enhances sovereignty, and reduces environmental impact. By recovering heat for local reuse and maintaining local resilience, these AI factories redefine sustainable computing at global scale.

This tri-continental collaboration combines U.S. silicon innovation, European green infrastructure, and Middle Eastern software intelligence — accelerating global deployment of sovereign, low-latency AI infrastructure across industries and smart cities.

"We are thrilled to team with TONOMIA and Open Innovation AI. This collaboration aims to deliver AI compute anywhere — efficiently, sustainably and at scale," said Keith Strier, SVP Global AI Markets at AMD. “This collaboration brings leadership technologies from America, Europe and the Gulf Region to enable a new wave of distributed generative AI and inference solutions.”

Dr. Mustapha Belhabib, CEO of TONOMIA, added: “Our philosophy is simple: take compute to energy rather than energy to compute — a faster, cleaner, and more cost-effective model. By deploying compute near renewable sources, we enable heat recovery and resilient, decentralized AI. The AMD GPU design and Open Innovation AI’s orchestration make this sustainable vision a reality.”

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO of Open Innovation AI, stated: “Our orchestration software connects TONOMIA AI factories into a single intelligent grid. With AMD GPUs, we deliver efficiency, resilience, and sovereignty — creating AI infrastructure that is local, sustainable, and globally connected.”

The announcement at GITEX 2025 marks a shared global vision: a network of distributed AI factories combining renewable energy, high-performance computing, and intelligent orchestration — making AI more sustainable and accessible worldwide.



About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow/

Website: https://www.amd.com/fr.html

Media Relations: Joe McNAMARA

Email: Joe.McNamara@amd.com



About Open Innovation AI

Open Innovation AI designs solutions that bridge the gap between research and real-world AI deployment, making AI faster, more secure, and enterprise-ready.

Website: https://openinnovation.ai

Media Relations: Mohamed Ahmad Afzal

Email: ahmad.afzal@openinnovation.ai



About Tonomia

Tonomia specializes in distributed, high-performance AI factories installed in areas where renewable energy is available and compute heat is recoverable with deployments that are five times faster and five times more cost-effective than traditional data centers.

Website: https://tonomia.com/

Media Relations: Hanae HASSANI

Email: hanae@tonomia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.