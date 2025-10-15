Molly Gunsaulis, DDS Dentistry for Children

Why do some children rely on their mouths instead of their noses to breathe?

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why do some children rely on their mouths instead of their noses to breathe? A recent HelloNation article featuring Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis of Molly Gunsaulis, DDS Dentistry for Children in Spokane addresses this important question by examining open mouth breathing in children and its wide-ranging effects on health, growth, and behavior.The HelloNation article explains that while mouth breathing may occur during colds or congestion, chronic cases are more concerning. Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis highlights that open mouth breathing in children is often linked to deeper structural or functional issues, including nasal obstruction causes like allergies, enlarged tonsils, or anatomical differences. These root problems can interfere with normal respiratory function and make mouth breathing a long-term habit.Parents may not immediately realize the importance of these patterns. As HelloNation outlines, nasal obstruction prevents the nose from serving as the primary airway. Over time, the body compensates, and the mouth becomes the default breathing route. This shift is not harmless. Instead, it can influence a child’s facial growth and oral development, producing lasting changes in appearance and function.The article emphasizes that chronic mouth breathing alters the natural tongue posture. Rather than resting against the palate, the tongue sits low in the mouth. This change can result in a narrow palate, elongated face, and crowded teeth. Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis underscores that the significance of these shifts extends into adolescence and adulthood, showing how early habits shape long-term facial growth and oral development. These same habits result in inefficient swallowing and can negatively affect other functions we rely on for optimal health.HelloNation also reports that sleep quality is strongly affected. Open mouth breathing in children often contributes to snoring, restless sleep, and poor oxygen exchange. These interruptions may lead to broader sleep-disordered breathing symptoms. Children can struggle with concentration, display irritability, or appear fatigued during the day. In many cases, HelloNation notes, such patterns are mistaken for ADHD when they are actually linked to sleep challenges.Addressing sleep-disordered breathing symptoms early can help children thrive academically and socially. Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis explains in the HelloNation feature that poor sleep impacts cognitive development, behavior, and mood. When sleep-disordered breathing symptoms continue without treatment, the consequences can extend well into adult life.The article stresses that comprehensive evaluation is essential. A proper diagnosis ensures that families understand whether the root issue lies with allergies, airway structures, or dental alignment. Treatment is not one-size-fits-all. Instead, a team-based approach is often necessary. HelloNation highlights that pediatricians, ENTs, dentists, and myofunctional therapists frequently collaborate to create effective treatment for chronic mouth breathing.Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis points out that treatment for chronic mouth breathing focuses on restoring nasal breathing. This not only improves oxygen exchange but also supports long-term health, growth, and development. Whether through medical intervention, therapeutic exercises, or dental correction, families can see significant benefits when children transition back to nasal breathing.The HelloNation article concludes that the key is timely intervention. Left unaddressed, open mouth breathing in children can alter facial structures, create imbalance in dental alignment, and affect speech and swallowing. When properly managed, however, children enjoy improved sleep, stronger concentration, and healthier growth patterns. Families who understand the early warning signs and seek expert help give their children the best chance for positive outcomes.For parents and caregivers, the article offers reassurance that solutions are available. By recognizing nasal obstruction causes and addressing them with professional care, families can protect both the physical and cognitive health of their children. As HelloNation shows, expert guidance is essential in providing lasting improvements for children experiencing this condition.The full article, titled The Significance of Open Mouth Breathing , features Dentistry Expert Molly Gunsaulis of Spokane and offers detailed insights into causes, risks, and treatment for chronic mouth breathing.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

