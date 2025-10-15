New Book Turns Regret into Rocket Fuel for Personal Growth

LeeAnn Marie Webster

A powerful blend of art and insight, That’s Regrettable helps readers transform regret into purpose, growth, and midlife reinvention.

Regret isn’t a stop sign — it’s a spotlight, showing you where to go next.” — LeeAnn Marie Webster

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly released, That’s Regrettable: Releasing the Past to Fuel Your Future by author, speaker, and coach LeeAnn Marie Webster invites readers to explore the tender, funny, and deeply human side of regret—and to rewrite their own stories in the process.A beautifully designed, full-color hardcover book, That’s Regrettable features over 120 handwritten, anonymous regrets collected through Webster’s signature Regret Release Method - ranging from lighthearted (“not eating the last slice of cake”) to heart-wrenching (“every yes my mouth gave but my heart said no"). Each page peels back the layers of what it means to be human, revealing that behind every regret lies a desire - for connection, courage, or change.Part art piece and part guidebook, the collection also includes Webster’s proven process to transform past regrets into powerful next steps, helping readers release what’s holding them back so they can move forward with clarity, compassion, and confidence.Why It Matters NowIn a culture obsessed with highlight reels and “no regrets” mantras, That’s Regrettable offers a bold counterpoint: what if regret isn’t something to hide, but something to harness? As New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink revealed in The Power of Regret, acknowledging our regrets can actually help us live with greater intention and purpose. Now, with Paramount’s Regretting You set to hit screens next week, regret is having a cultural moment - and Webster’s book takes the conversation deeper.Through its mix of raw, handwritten confessions and actionable reflection tools, That’s Regrettable encourages readers to embrace imperfection, release the past, and use regret as fuel for what comes next. It’s a timely guide for anyone navigating transition, midlife reinvention, or those quiet “what ifs” that whisper at night.AvailabilityThat’s Regrettable: Releasing the Past to Fuel Your Future is available now through Amazon and independent bookstores nationwide.To learn more, visit www.LeeAnnMarieWebster.com About the AuthorLeeAnn Marie Webster is the creator of the Regret Release Method, an attorney turned keynote speaker, Moth StorySLAM winner, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in coaching and marketing. She’s also an Ironman triathlon finisher and Mount Kilimanjaro summiteer, achievements that mirror her belief in courage, persistence, and living life with no regrets. Her engaging mix of humor, heart, and hard-won wisdom has inspired audiences around the world. Webster has been featured on NBC, The Huffington Post, and The Los Angeles Times (and her first TV appearance was as a contestant on MTV’s Remote Control).

