A Bridge to the World for Japanese Music: Moon, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) Launches 'Moonrise' Project in New York

Vol. 1 Where Modernity meets Japanese Tradition: a Crossover Musical Concert “MAOSHO” -HIBIKI-

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moon, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has launched a new global music initiative, “Moonrise,” to introduce the richness of Japanese musical artistry to international audiences. As the first installment of the project, two acclaimed Japanese musicians — Sho Asano (Tsugaru shamisen & vocals) and Mao Sone (piano & trumpet) — together as “MAOSHO” completed a promotional concert tour across New York, showcasing a bold fusion of Japanese tradition and modern musical expression.The Story Behind the Launch of the “Moonrise” Initiative:For young Japanese artists, including Moon’s artists, international competitions have been an obstacle to expanding their careers internationally. Only a small number of competition winners obtain performance opportunities overseas. Moon considers this a serious problem that hinders the growth of talented Japanese musicians on the world stage.In November 2024, Moon headed to New York, visiting concert halls, orchestras, and live houses. Then, they discovered a shocking fact that only about 60 Japanese musical groups performed in the city that year across all genres (research conducted by Moon).Moon launched “Moonrise” in response to this reality, aiming to serve as a bridge between Japan and the world through music. The project began in the United States — one of the most influential and competitive music markets — with plans to expand to Europe, Asia, and beyond.Bringing Japanese “Sound,” “Costumes,” and “Aesthetics” to the World:Moonrise aims to create stages worldwide that share not only the Japanese music but also the cultural aesthetics behind it. For example, costumes that incorporate Japanese sensibilities create fully immersive Japanese performances.Moon is committed to offering a unique Japanese-made musical experience to the world.【Overview】MAOSHO (Tsugaru Shamisen/ Vocals & Piano/ Trumpet/ Composer/ Arranger)ーHIBIKIーin New York【Schedule】• Sun, Sep 7 - 10:00 AM, St. Paul's German Lutheran Church• Sun, Sep 7 - 3:00 PM, Gantry Plaza State Park• Sun, Sep 7 - 7:30 PM, The LetLove Inn• Mon, Sep 8 Master class in Japanese Children’s Society, Inc., New Jersey Campus• Tue, Sep 9 - 7:00 PM, Scandinavia HousePerformers: Sho Asano (Tsugaru Shamisen/ Vocals), Mao Sone (Piano/ Trumpet), Keita Ogawa (Percussion)【Organizers・Supporter】Presented by Moon, Inc., Mar Creation, Inc., MuSELocal Promoter: Square Up New York【Contact】Project Manager: Kan Hidaka (Moon, Inc.) mail@moonjapan.net【Moon website】【Instagram】【Shukan NY Seikatsu, 2nd page】

