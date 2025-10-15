Legal Counsel Missy Wigginton of Mama Justice Law Firm Explains Liability in Mississippi for HelloNation

Mama Justice Law Firm

When multiple people are involved in an accident, how is fault actually divided?

Mississippi’s comparative negligence framework demands careful attention to every fact that might shift the degree of fault assigned ” — Missy Wigginton

When multiple people are involved in an accident, how is fault actually divided? The legal framework behind this question is explained in depth in a HelloNation article, featuring the insights of attorney Missy Wigginton of Mama Justice Law Firm in Columbus. The article outlines how Mississippi's comparative negligence laws assign responsibility in cases where more than one party may have contributed to an incident. Under this system, each party's degree of fault affects the amount of compensation they can receive, meaning that a person found partially responsible can still recover damages, though at a reduced rate.The article explores the critical role that detailed evidence plays in determining liability in Mississippi. While police reports often serve as the initial source of information, they are just one component. Witness statements, photographs, medical documentation, and even accident reconstruction can influence how fault is allocated. Wigginton emphasizes that insurance companies perform their own evaluations, which can sometimes understate a claimant's injuries or shift blame to reduce payouts. This makes early legal intervention essential.Determining fault in a personal injury case often hinges on nuanced details. Mississippi law requires that every contributing factor be considered, from road hazards and weather to human error. According to Wigginton, legal counsel familiar with these intricacies can help ensure that evidence is gathered promptly and interpreted fairly. Acting within the statute of limitations is equally important to avoid compromising a case due to lost or fading evidence.The full article, How Liability Is Determined in Mississippi provides a clear explanation of how Mississippi's comparative negligence approach works and why professional legal guidance can be decisive in shared fault scenarios.

