Hatch Homes Achieves Andersen Windows Premier Certified Contractor Status in Asheville, NC

Carolina home featuring Andersen 100 Series windows and James Hardie siding installed by Hatch Homes. Hatch Homes team attending Andersen Windows training to enhance product knowledge and installation expertise. Hatch Homes team participating in Andersen Windows installation training to strengthen product knowledge and hands-on expertise.

Hatch Homes, now recognized as an Andersen Premier Certified Contractor in Asheville, delivers expert installation of Andersen 100, 400, E-, & A-Series windows.

Our team’s hands-on experience with Andersen’s products and manufacturing process gives us unmatched confidence in every window we install.” — Bill Gayler

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Homes , a leading exterior remodeling company serving homeowners throughout the Carolinas, announced that it has earned its Andersen Windows Premier Certified Contractor designation, a top recognition awarded to contractors who meet Andersen’s highest standards for installation quality, product knowledge, and customer service.This certification positions Hatch Homes among the most qualified Andersen installers in the region and highlights its commitment to delivering industry-leading home improvement solutions. As a Premier Certified Contractor, Hatch Homes now offers Andersen’s full range of window products — including the 100 Series, 400 Series, E-Series, and A-Series — all installed by Andersen-trained professionals.To achieve this elite status, members of the Hatch Homes team, including owner Bill Gayler, project managers, and project consultants, traveled to Andersen’s headquarters in Bayport, Minnesota, for hands-on training and plant tours. The team participated in in-depth sessions with Andersen product specialists and installation experts, gaining firsthand knowledge of the manufacturing process and the engineering precision behind each window. The experience provided insight into advanced installation techniques, energy efficiency innovations, and design customization — all applied directly to projects throughout the Carolinas.“Andersen’s Premier Certified Contractors represent the highest level of expertise and service in the window replacement industry,” said Bill Gayler, President of Hatch Homes. “We’re proud to bring this standard of quality to homeowners across the region. This certification reflects our dedication to craftsmanship, training, and delivering the best solutions for energy efficiency, durability, and design.”Hatch Homes’ certification allows homeowners to benefit from Andersen’s proven product performance and extended warranty coverage. From the 100 Series’ Fibrexcomposite frames to the 400 Series’ classic wood interiors, as well as the architectural customization of the E-Series and A-Series, Hatch Homes delivers tailored solutions that balance aesthetics, performance, and longevity.As a locally owned company, Hatch Homes has proudly served Asheville and surrounding Western North Carolina communities for years, offering exterior remodeling services including siding replacement, roofing, windows, doors, and decking. Achieving Andersen’s Premier Certified Contractor status further solidifies Hatch Homes as a trusted local expert for full-home exterior transformations and high-performance window installations.Hatch Homes is a North Carolina-based exterior remodeling contractor specializing in siding, windows, roofing, and exterior replacement services. Founded in 2017 by Bill Gayler, Hatch Homes serves homeowners throughout Western North Carolina and the Carolinas with a focus on craftsmanship, transparent communication, and high-quality materials. The company is proud to be both a James Hardie Elite Preferred siding contractor and an Andersen Windows Premier Certified Contractor, offering top-tier products and professional installation.

Hatch Homes Video Testimonial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.