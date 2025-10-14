Backing our fishing industry key focus of $100 million Summer Plan

South Australia’s fishing and marine sector will receive a further $16 million in support – including additional grants totalling up to $275,000 per eligible business - as part of the State and Federal Government’s $102.5 million Algal Bloom Summer Plan.

The support will cover key areas:

Extension of Industry Support Grants ($8 million)

Eligible businesses which have already received a grant under the initial $28 million support package will now be able to apply for a second grant if they can demonstrate a further separate three months of downturn. This includes grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses or up to $100,000 for fisheries and aquaculture licence holders who have been unable to catch or harvest their usual catch. There will also be an additional up to $25,000 for hardest hit fisheries and aquaculture licence holders to support their workers. The closing date for applications for both the Small Business Support Grant and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Assistance Grant has been extended from 30 November 2025 to 31 March 2026.

Industry Response and Resilience Program ($3.5 million)

Grants of up to $150,000 for commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders to invest in projects that build business resilience, take advantage of new opportunities and help protect jobs.

Extension of Licence Fee Relief ($4.5 million)

Fee relief for the fishing and aquaculture sectors has been extended until at least June 30, 2026. This includes:

PIRSA Fisheries and Aquaculture annual licence fees

Biosecurity SA Food Safety Scheme and audit fees

Aquaculture lease and licence fees

Fishery quota and licence transaction fees

Applications for the Industry Support Grants will open on Wednesday, October 15, the Industry Response and Resilience Program will open on Monday, October 20 and Licence Fee Relief will be applied automatically.

Hardest hit fisheries and aquaculture licence holders could be eligible for up to $275,000 in support through the combination of $125,000 of industry support grants and $150,000 in the Industry Response and Resilience Program.

In addition, the State Government will support a new, dedicated research and development program to investigate possible remediation and mitigation measures that could be used by aquaculture and fisheries businesses to reduce impacts on their businesses in the future.

Funding for the $102.5 million Algal Bloom Summer Plan is being split 50-50 between the State and Federal governments and is in addition to the previously announced $28 million support package.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The Summer Plan is a comprehensive package of measures designed to support our coastal businesses, our environment, and ensure South Australians can enjoy summer.

The State and Federal governments are serious about this, which is why we’re collectively investing more than $100 million into the Summer Plan.

Through our industry support measures, we’re backing our fishers and small business impacted by the algal bloom with the help they need now, while building the long-term resilience they’ll need for the future.

Attributable to Murray Watt

This is another example of the State and Federal Governments working hand-in-hand to protect jobs, safeguard the environment and strengthen regional economies.

Together we’re making sure South Australia’s coastal industries can thrive — supporting the people, places and ecosystems that make this state so unique.

We know how important these industries are — not just to the economy, but to the character and culture of South Australia’s coast.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The extension of the industry support grants recognises the sustained disruption many commercial fishers, aquaculture operators and marine businesses are facing due to the algal bloom.

We have been continuously working with the relevant industry associations throughout this challenging time and assessing the impacts to ensure practical assistance is available.

This round of funding includes additional investment towards strengthening research and will help inform business decision-making and resilience into the future.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The algal bloom has significantly affected our fisheries and coastal small businesses and the Malinauskas Government continues to be steadfast in its support.

We’ve already provided approximately $2 million in assistance to impacted businesses and through our Summer Plan, we’re delivering additional support to help these businesses through the summer period.

The Malinauskas Government will continue to work with small businesses to provide valuable support and assist their long-term recovery.

Attributable to Kyri Toumazos, Seafood Industry SA

Seafood Industry SA welcomes today’s government announcements of extended support to the seafood family and congratulates the Malinauskas Labor government on the collaborative approach navigating the challenges faced by the industry.

The Premier hasn’t just listened, he has acted on the strong advice and need of the seafood sector and delivered on all the key asks.

We look forward to partnering with the government to get these initiatives off the ground and provide desperately needed relief and assistance to the seafood sector and the coastal regional communities that rely upon it.