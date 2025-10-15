Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Oct. 15, 2025: Season 1, Episode 17
It’s a high-octane ride through deadlines, federal updates, and program rollouts—gears shifting fast, communication systems humming, and every segment more than meets the eye.
This week:
- Deadline: ODHS (05:56) and FACT of the Week (16:07)
- Ready, Staffer One (19:43): Federal webinar highlights featuring Acting Deputy Director Dana Hittle, HR 1 Co-Leads Jessica Amaya Hoffman and Josh Harlukovich, OHA Medicaid Director Emma Sando, and Chief Data Officer Samantha Khan breaking down how HR 1 is reshaping SNAP, Medicaid, and data privacy in Oregon.
- The Big Picture (25:08): A conversation with Kyle Romstad about how from the line level up, ODHS teams are transforming together—aligning leadership, implementation, and innovation to keep services rolling smoothly through change.
- Celebrity Pod-lic Service Announcement (38:05): A “Stark” reminder.
So buckle your seat belts, charge your energon, and cue the synth drums—because in this episode, deadlines aren’t just dates, they’re destiny. The circuits are alive, the microphones are hot, and transformation … is in motion!
Credits
Hosts:
- Dr. Bethany Grace Howe — Communications
- Shenika — Community Partnership Coordinator, District 10
Produced by Dr. Bethany Grace Howe
Contact/ Questions/ feedback:
bethany.g.howe@odhs.oregon.gov
NOTE:
- Linked stories may only be accessed via an ODHS work phone.
- To access the referenced Discover stories away from the OWL, including Spotify, go to your web browser, and search for “Newsroom: Oregon Department of Human Services.”
- Then click on “Podcast Stories: Oct. 15, 2025” (or use the highlighted link above).
---
Sept. 24, 2025
Iron Mountain is my second favorite summit in Oregon. The trailhead is about 12 miles West of the Highway 20/22 Santiam Junction. The switch-backing path cuts through towering pines and in spring, an ocean of wildflowers.
The old fire-lookout at the top was replaced by an observation deck in 2007 and provides an incredible view of Cascade Mountain peaks. Watch out for chipmunks though. It’s amazing how quickly they can carry off a nearly uneaten Clif Bar.
Iron Mountain does what a summit does best. It gets you out of a routine for a bit and provides some creative perspective that stays with you even when the adventure is over.
The second annual State of Oregon Data Equity Summit (my favorite Summit in Oregon 😊) aims to provide this sort of perspective. This year’s theme is “Learning and Implementing Data Equity During Uncertain Times” and reflects 2025’s whirlwind of data equity news and change.
- The Summit is free-of-charge, all-virtual and hosted through Zoom. ASL and CART services will be provided.
- Events will be held Tuesday-Thursday, October 28-30 and will open with a keynote presentation by Dr. Luhui Whitebear PhD, Assistant Professor of Indigenous Studies at Oregon State University.
- Four sessions facilitated by Oregon data equity leaders will reflect on doing data equity work in the current climate, building data equity capacity and solidarity, and others.
Although our all-virtual Data Equity Summit will not provide quite the same outdoorsy feel as a hike through the woods, we hope you’ll join us for some amazing views of how Oregon leaders are doing data equity work! We’re looking forward to seeing you at the Data Equity Summit October 28-30.
---
Oct. 6, 2025
NOTE: Updated Oct. 6, 2025, with an FAQ and talking points in Spanish
The federal government has made changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through H.R. 1. The bill passed July 4, 2025, and Oregon must follow these rules, even though we know they will be hard on many people. For more information, please see last week’s show notes or the Sept. 29, 2025 Issue of Discover.
---
Oct. 6, 2025
Dana Hittle, acting deputy director of ODHS
As I settle into the role of acting director of Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), I am pleased to share that Dana Hittle will serve as acting deputy director.
Dana has spent her 27-year career in public service, focusing on serving individuals and families both at ODHS and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). She most recently served as interim deputy director and director of the Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS), and before that, worked at OHA for 10 years, including several years as state Medicaid deputy director and director.
Earlier in her career, Dana was in Medicaid-related roles at ODHS, including policy analyst positions for APD and ODDS, and assistant estate administrator at the Estate Administration Unit in the Office of Payment Accuracy and Recovery (OPAR).
With Dana’s deep expertise in Medicaid and working across systems to serve Oregonians, she will play an integral role in leading us through federal changes to Medicaid and benefit programs.
Please join me in welcoming Dana to this new role!
With gratitude,
Liesl
Acting Director, ODHS
---
Oct. 6, 2025
Join us in commemorating Domestic Violence Awareness Month with this year's national theme from the Domestic Violence Awareness Project, "With Survivors, Always." "With Survivors, Always" acknowledges the importance of standing in solidarity with those who have experienced domestic violence by raising our understanding and knowledge.
There are many ways to support survivors and learn about domestic violence. This year's curated calendar features weekly themes, self-care prompts, toolkits and webinars you can access throughout the month.
Learn about ways to support survivors and raise awareness with resources in this year's DVAM calendar on the OWL.
Find resources and download virtual backgrounds on the OWL.
---
Oct. 6, 2025
Your health, safety, and well-being matter. That’s why the Office of Health, Safety and Employee Well-being (OHSE) is excited to invite all ODHS and OHA staff to our upcoming Safety, Health and Well-being Forums, happening the week of October 20–24.
These interactive forums are designed to give you practical tools, helpful resources, and meaningful conversations that support your safety and well-being—both at work and beyond.
What to Expect
- Engaging sessions led by subject matter experts on workplace safety, personal health, and overall well-being.
- Opportunities to learn about new programs, resources, and best practices.
- Interactive discussions where you can share experiences and ask questions.
- Practical tips you can put into action right away to create a healthier and safer work environment.
Why Attend?
The forums are a chance to:
- Strengthen your knowledge of health and safety practices.
- Explore strategies for managing stress, building resilience, and supporting mental health.
- Connect with colleagues across ODHS and OHA who are also committed to fostering a safe and supportive workplace.
Get the Details & Save the Date
All session information—including topics, presenters, and times—is available at the link below. You can also save the events directly to your calendar so you don’t miss out.
👉 View Forum Sessions and Save to Calendar
---
Oct. 8, 2025
We invite you to participate in the October Community Resiliency Model workshop.
The Trauma Aware Program helps each of us connect to our strengths and our natural resilience through the Community Resiliency Model (CRM). CRM may be the right training at the right time to get us back to a sense of well-being.
Through the CRM workshop we learn how to become aware of positive sensations such as the smell of rain or the colors of fall leaves.
One way we can intentionally focus on balance and grow our resiliency garden is to learn how to manage and respond to stress and trauma. You can learn and practice the Community Resiliency Model (CRM) through an ODHS workshop. You’ll learn the six easy skills: Tracking, Grounding, Gesturing, Help Now and Shift and Stay.
You can sign up for the CRM training in Workday:
When: Tuesday, October 21, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
If you plan to attend, please let your supervisor know ahead of time so they can help arrange coverage.
Other questions? Want more information? Email TraumaAware.DHS@odhsoha.oregon.gov.
- If you have questions or need to arrange a special training for your group or program, please contact Amy Hinkle.
- Learn more about the Community Resiliency Model.
- Download the iChill App for quick access to CRM skills in the moment in English, Spanish, Ukrainian, Hebrew and Arabic.
- Learn more about what Trauma Aware has to offer.
---
Oct. 8, 2025
You are warmly invited to join Mi Gente for a powerful gathering that celebrates our shared heritage, collective resilience, and hope for the future.
This event is a tribute to the strength, stories, and spirit that define our Latino/a/x community. Through music, storytelling, reflections, and connection, we will honor the past, celebrate the present, and envision a future rooted in unity and pride.
Information to remember:
- Date: October 30, 2025
- Time: 9:00 a.m. -3:30 p.m.
- Location: Hybrid Zoom and in person at Gresham Branch 635 SE 223rd Ave, Gresham, OR 97030
- Theme: Con Raices Fuertes (with strong roots)
This is more than an event—it’s a space to gather, reflect, and uplift one another. Whether you come to listen, connect, or celebrate, your presence is valued and welcomed.
All are welcome. Come as you are and be part of this meaningful moment with us. Please feel free to bring a picture of loved ones that have passed to honor at our Ofrenda.
Please RSVP via Zoom or contact us at 503-351-9189 or email Suzy.ramirez2@odhs.oregon.gov with any questions.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you.
In community,
Suzy Ramirez
---
Oct. 8, 2025
Information to remember:
- Save the date: Oct. 23, 2025
- Time: 1:05 - 2:30 p.m.
Please join us for Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Workday Office Hours, open to all employees.
Our topics for this office hours will include how to view Performance and Accountability Feedback (PAF) check-ins and adding notes, reassigning tasks in inbox, delegating tasks in Workday, and clearing your actions in your Inbox.
Michelle Barrett from Payroll will also talk about Workday basics to ensure accurate pay, and accurate filling out of pay slips.
Please feel free to forward the invite to anyone who may be interested. We plan to record the session for those who are unable to attend and will share on the ODHS Workday OWL page.
Thank you,
Workday Administration Team
Email: ODHS Workday Records ODHS
---
Oct. 8, 2025
Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) teams across the state are working to prepare for major federal changes coming under House Resolution 1 (H.R. 1) and related SNAP updates. The ODHS Federal Actions Coordination Team (FACT) on Monday, October 13, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., presented an all-staff webinar about how these changes affect our work, our partners and the people we serve.
It was a chance to hear directly from the team coordinating Oregon’s response and to learn how we’re all part of helping Oregonians stay independent, healthy and safe during this transition.
---
Aug. 18, 2025
The Records Management Unit (RMU) is aware of some confusion around using Shared Drives and transitioning to Cloud-Based storage tools such as SharePoint, Teams, etc. We have clarifying guidance below and an updated "information sheet".
Shared Drives are NOT being decommissioned, removed, or otherwise made unavailable.
We recommend adopting Cloud-Based storage tools for records and files that are active and in use in ongoing cases, projects, etc.
Records that are inactive and being retained long-term according to their retention schedule may remain in shared drives.
In any case, a large-scale migration of records from shared drives to the cloud is not necessary, and we do not recommend such an effort.
If you have any questions about this guidance or would like to discuss special cases and circumstances, please send an email with the subject "Cloud Migration" to recordsmanagementunit@odhsoha.oregon.gov, and please see RMU “Resources and Training" page for more details.
---
Aug. 25, 2025
There are new ODHS and federal rules to help us make sure our online documents are accessible for everyone, including people with disabilities. Here are some easy steps you can take to help meet the new requirements.
Use new templates and instructions
- We have new templates with our updated logo and fonts that are designed to be more accessible.
- There are templates for fact sheets, FAQs and reports that use our new brand and colors.
- We also have instructions to help you keep your Word documents accessible from the start.
- Templates only stay accessible if you use them correctly :)
What is alt text and how do I add it to images?
Alt text (short for “alternative text”) describes images for people who can’t see them.
Every image in your document needs alt text, unless it’s just decorative.
To add alt text in Word
- Right-click the image and select “View alt text.”
- You might see suggested alt text, but you’ll probably need to change it.
- Add a short, meaningful description of the image. Think: What would someone need to know if they couldn’t see this image?
- Check out these tips for writing good alt text.
Mark as decorative
- Borders and lines
- Background graphics
- Decorative images or icons with no real meaning
---
Aug. 27, 2025
The Workday Administration team, formerly known as Workday Records, has transitioned their email to odhs.workday@odhs.oregon.gov.
Please use this new email going forward or create a help case for Workday assistance.
For instructions on creating a case, use this knowledge article.
---
Sept. 17, 2025
This week we’re highlighting the email signature guidelines in the new Customer Service Policy. Clear and consistent email signatures help build trust and make it easier for people to connect with us. We’ve answered common questions—like what information is required, what logos can be used, and how to add alt text.
Each week we’ll spotlight a different part of the policy to help everyone feel confident and supported as we move toward the November 1 launch. Your ODHS email signature is an important part of clear and professional communication. At a minimum, signatures need only include your name and phone number. Some optional things to include in the six-line text limit are: preferred pronouns, degree, Tribal affiliation/language, job title, hours, scheduler information, a single agency approved logo (agency, program, ERG, EIC with alt-text from Publications and Creative Services).
Key Highlight: Keep your email signature simple and professional, just the basics to help people know who you are and how to reach you.
Many questions have come up and ODHS is working to clarify these before Nov. 1, 2025 when the policy is officially implemented. Below are some common questions and answers from last week's trainings.
Email Signature block required information
- Is a phone number required in signature block? Yes.
- Does the signature block need to include our agency, role or address? No. The only must-haves are your name and phone number.
- Does the phone number have to be my assigned cell or can I use the office phone number? Whichever you think is the best way for people to contact you. If someone can’t reach you on email, is there an alternative phone people can reach you on? Use your judgment for your specific program as to if a cell or other number is best.
- How many lines are allowed in the signature block? Six.
Logos, Images and Design
- Can we use a picture on our signature if we add alt text? No. You may use a single agency-approved logo with alt text. Images can create accessibility challenges and slow the rate of download in some instances. Human Resources has identified complaints about signature blocks as an on-going concern. It’s important our emails are accessible and inclusive for all people who may be reaching out to us. The policy was created to ensure that all the information in signature blocks meets professional workplace standards. ODHS has approved using program, ERG and EIC logos. OHA has not yet decided about approving additional logos. Any approved logos will be provided by Publications and Creative Services with alt text by November 1.
- Can we use a program logo in our signature block? Yes, if it is approved with alt text. For ODHS, these logos are agency, program, ERG and EICs.
- Can we add a pride flag in our signature? No, but at ODHS you may use the PRIDE ERG logo with alt text.
- How do we add ALT text to agency logos? Download the logo you want to use from Publications and Creative Services. (alt text will be added soon). Remember you can only use one. In the signature setting, choose the signature you want to update. Then choose the image option. Add the logo from the location you saved it. Right click on the image and select Picture. Choose the Alt Text tab. Fill in the alt text for your image. Select OK to return to the main signature and select Save.
Disclaimers, accessibility statements and standard closing paragraphs
- Do we need to remove the disclaimer from the bottom of the email? Yes. ODHS and OHA email is public record. Some information in an email may be protected but it’s very unlikely that an entire email is confidential. Using disclaimers may make someone (including other staff) feel safe about disclosing information that should not be included in an email.
Email that contains protected information should be sent securely if it is being shared externally (see the Email Security Policy). You may request notification in case an email is sent to the wrong person. If confidential information is misdirected, you should contact the Information Security and Privacy Office (ISPO) at privacyoffice@odhsoha.oregon.gov .
- Is it acceptable to include a standard closing paragraph above the email signature (e.g., "If you need support, please submit a Workday case.")? Yes.
- A colleague of mine would like to include an accessibility statement in their signature. Is that permitted? No, but you are welcome to include it in the body of the email.
Legal Disclaimer:
