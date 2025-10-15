TondroAI Releases First Salesforce-Native Transcript Automation Tool for Higher Education

Visit Tondro.ai to use the ROI calculator tool. TondroAI digital logo file

TondroAI Transcripts launches with sub-4-week deployment and 90% cost savings—engineered for registrar and admissions teams.

Processes that were previously too expensive or too complex to automate are now becoming competitive advantages. With TondroAI Transcripts, institutions reclaim time for the work that matters most.” — Vadim Gorelik

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tondro Consulting, a leader in higher ed digital transformation, today announced the launch of TondroAI Transcripts , a Salesforce-native, AI-powered solution that automates one of the most painful and error-prone processes in higher education: transcript intake and evaluation.This is the debut product from TondroAI, the dedicated innovation arm of Tondro Consulting. The new division is focused on developing fast-ROI, human-centered tools designed for colleges and universities facing resource strain, enrollment pressure, and operational bottlenecks.TondroAI Transcripts transforms any transcript into clean, structured data in under three minutes, with over 90% extraction accuracy. What sets it apart is its rapid speed-to-value: institutions can be live in less than four weeks, with flat per-transcript pricing that ensures equitable access for schools of all sizes. A free webinar with a full demo is scheduled for Thursday, October 23 from 1-2 pm ET and by appointment.DESIGNED FOR FAST ROI, FOR EVERY BUDGET“AI represents a turning point for higher education operations,” said Vadim Gorelik, CEO of Tondro Consulting. “Processes that were previously too expensive or too complex to automate are now becoming competitive advantages. With TondroAI Transcripts, institutions can reduce bottlenecks, accelerate admissions decisions, and reclaim time for the work that matters most.”PURPOSE-BUILT FOR HIGHER ED WORKFLOWSTondroAI Transcripts was developed from the ground up by a team with decades of collective experience inside higher education. That deep institutional knowledge shaped every element of the product’s design and functionality, ensuring it reflects the realities of higher ed operations.Key features include:● Salesforce-native deployment — clean integration with Education Cloud and CRM● Support for official and unofficial transcripts — including scans, PDFs, and mobile uploads● Human-in-the-loop review — confidence-scored results with full editability and oversight● Audit-ready transparency — every step logged to meet FERPA compliance and governance needs● Built-in credit mapping logic — AI adapts over time to reflect institutional credit policies● Flat-rate pricing — a consistent per-transcript cost regardless of institutional sizeWHY IT MATTERS:Many automation tools require higher education institutions to adapt their processes to rigid software or invest in extensive custom development. TondroAI Transcripts inverts that model, adapting to existing workflows to streamline manual effort, reduce errors, and accelerate decision-making.MOMENTUM BUILDS AS INSTITUTIONS SEEK STRATEGIC ADVANTAGESSeveral institutions are already planning to implement TondroAI Transcripts ahead of the January admissions cycle, with early traction indicating strong demand for automation in admissions operations.“TondroAI Transcripts is just the beginning,” said Vadim Gorelik, CEO of Tondro Consulting. “As institutions navigate shrinking resources and rising student expectations, this is an opportunity to shift transcript processing from a high-friction burden into a strategic asset. We’re working closely with our partners to unlock measurable ROI—and to prove that fast, responsible AI can make higher ed operations more sustainable and resilient.”SEE IT IN ACTIONTondro will host a live demo webinar on:Thursday, October 23, 20251:00–2:00 PM ETAn interactive ROI calculator for transcript automation is available to help institutions to estimate savings in time and cost.________________________________________ABOUT TONDROTondro Consulting supports higher education institutions in transforming operations through smarter systems, actionable data, and sustainable change.TondroAI, the firm’s dedicated innovation division, delivers scalable AI-powered automation for higher ed operations, designed for institutions running on Salesforce Education Cloud.Each engagement is guided by Tondro’s Three-Pillar Framework—Process, Data, and Culture—which ensures not only system alignment, but adoption and long-term organizational readiness. Backed by more than 50 years of combined experience in higher education, Tondro’s leadership team brings a deep understanding of institutional workflows, compliance challenges, and sector-specific pain points—enabling rapid alignment and meaningful impact.Learn more at: https://www.tondroconsulting.com/ and https://www.tondro.ai/ Media Contact:Michelle MassaChief Marketing Officer, Tondro ConsultingMichelle@tondro.ai

