Revitalisation: A Story of Rights, Resistance, and Reclaiming Civic Space

Time commitment

The SIOC meets at least once every financial quarter i.e. four (4) times a year, usually in the two (2) weeks preceding a formal OI Board meeting. Meetings are held virtually unless coinciding with a face-to-face Board meeting (in which case co-opted members may join virtually or in person).

Total level of effort is estimated at eight (8) days per year. Reasonable expenses incurred in the fulfilment of Committee duties may be covered on a disbursement basis and in line with Oxfam finance policy.

Member Profile

Personal attributes. All members of the Committee must demonstrate the personal attributes that are expected of OI Board members, as described in the Board Competency Profile.

Collective competencies. Individual members of the Committee will bring a range of different organizational and subject matter expertise to ensure it is collectively competent.

To strengthen its capacity in the fulfilment of its mandate, the SIOC is seeking to co-opt up to two (2) additional members with the following organizational and subject matter competencies:

S ustainable development and humanitarian action – in-depth understanding of trends, debates and changing paradigms in the development and humanitarian sectors.

– in-depth understanding of trends, debates and changing paradigms in the development and humanitarian sectors. Understanding of social innovation and entrepreneurship ; or

; or Digital transformation – understanding of the opportunities and risks created by the digital revolution.

– understanding of the opportunities and risks created by the digital revolution. Influencing – strategic understanding and experience of collective advocacy at a regional or global level.

– strategic understanding and experience of collective advocacy at a regional or global level. Change management – experiencing in leading on change in complex global organisations.

Diversity and Inclusion

Oxfam is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion as core attributes that are aligned to our values and drive our mission. Therefore, it is important to us to reflect the diversity of the people we work with in global leadership roles at both governance and management level; and, as part of our commitment to transforming our organization, to ignite a shift in who will lead Oxfam into the future. The selection of co-opted OI Board Committee members will thus promote inclusion across race, gender, age, caste, religion, sexual identity, disability, and lived experience.

Safeguarding

Oxfam is committed to preventing any type of unwanted behavior at work, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse, lack of integrity and financial misconduct; and to promoting the welfare of children, young people and adults. We expect all staff, Board, and Board Committee members to share this commitment through our Code of Conduct.

Application Selection Process

Interested individuals should send an updated CV and cover letter explaining their motivation for applying and suitability for the role by close of business (any time zone) on 26 October 2025 to the OI Governance Team at ois-team-governance@oxfam.org. Applications of persons with diverse socio-political backgrounds are encouraged in line with Oxfam’s commitment to strengthen global balance and diversity of voice and perspectives. Applications which would provide greater age diversity in the committee are also encouraged.

The Strategy, Implementation and Oversight Committee or its delegated representatives will assess the suitability of all applicants. Final candidates will be subject to a due diligence procedure (including Refinitiv World Check Screening) in line with standard OI policies prior to recommendation to the Board for appointment.