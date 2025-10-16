EKCS partners with CHILI publish to accelerate campaign automation

Collaboration combines Smart Template Content creation with CHILI GraFx Visual Content Automation platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EKCS , a global leader in outsourced creative production, has partnered with CHILI publish , the Creative Automation company, to help brands accelerate campaign delivery and creative production, whilst maintaining brand consistency. EKCS now provides Smart Template creation and support packages for organizations adopting CHILI GraFx, combining production expertise with templates designed for multichannel, data-driven output.EKCS specializes in creating GraFx Studio-ready templates that adapt to variables, layout intents, anchoring, and multi-page structures. The templates are built for digital, print, animation, and video outputs, supporting brands to expand production across every channel while keeping speed, control, and consistency. Packages are offered in tiers (Simple, Advanced, Complex, and Custom), designed to fit different project needs and budgets.By pairing EKCS’s production scale with CHILI GraFx’s automation capabilities, brands can:• Accelerate time to market with ready-to-deploy templates.• Increase output across multiple markets and seasonal peaks.• Cut production times by reducing repetitive manual work.• Ensure brand consistency across every channel and region.• Control costs through flexible resourcing and efficient workflows.Robert Berkeley, Co-founder and CEO of EKCS, said:“Today’s marketers demand speed, scale, and consistency across every channel. Our partnership with CHILI publish delivers on that promise by combining EKCS’s production expertise with CHILI GraFx automation, helping brands take control of content creation and bring campaigns to market faster.”Kevin Goeminne, CEO and co-founder of CHILI publish, added:“At CHILI publish, we believe visual content automation should enable brands to create and deliver global content faster and 100% adhering to brand guidelines and restrictions. Partnering with EKCS combines our CHILI GraFx platform with their production expertise, giving marketing teams streamlined templates and workflows that boost efficiency across all channels. Together, we’re empowering brands to accelerate campaigns, enhance brand control, and focus their creative energy where it matters most.”Together, EKCS and CHILI publish share a vision to make high-volume, on-brand content creation faster, smarter, and more accessible. Future collaboration will focus on deepening technical integration and expanding template services, giving marketing teams the tools to achieve higher efficiency, richer personalization, and more self-serve capabilities.About EKCSEKCS is a global creative production company that helps brands, agencies, and publishers scale content production across print, digital, and video. Operating 24/7 through a hybrid model that combines onshore client service with offshore production excellence, EKCS focuses on efficiency, quality, and scale. It operates alongside Mediaferry, an AI-powered creative operations platform that automates briefing, production, and approval workflows, and InnerGroup, a strategic advisory and execution partner that helps brands enhance their in-house marketing operations.About CHILI publishCHILI publish is the Creative Automation company. Their platform, CHILI GraFx, is the ultimate visual content automation platform for global brands and agencies. Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Adidas trust CHILI GraFx to automate multichannel visual content and manage global brand identities, whilst reducing operational costs and time to market for new products and campaigns. See CHILI GraFx in action on chili-publish.com.

