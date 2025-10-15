Rite Software Honored with 2025 Oracle ISV Application Innovation Partner Award at Oracle AI World

Rite team with the Oracle ISV Application Innovation Partner Award

Rite Software wins the 2025 Oracle ISV Application Innovation Partner Award at Oracle AI World for its customer-focused E&C Suite of PaaS solutions.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the annual Oracle Partner Success Summit and Awards held on October 13th 2025, during Oracle AI World 2025 in Las Vegas, Rite Software was honored with the Oracle ISV Application Innovation Partner Award, a recognition that celebrates the company’s role in shaping the next generation of Oracle Cloud solutions through innovation grounded in real-world customer needs.“This recognition is both a proud moment and an inspiration to keep pushing boundaries. It reflects our belief that innovation is meaningful only when it simplifies life for our customers. The E&C Suite was born from listening closely to their needs and transforming those insights into solutions that make work faster, smarter, and more rewarding. This award is a celebration of our people, our purpose, and the trust our customers and Oracle have placed in us.” said Krishna Bendapudi, CEO of Rite.The award-winning Engineering & Construction (E&C) Suite of PaaS solutions was conceived through deep collaboration with customers and Oracle. In these engagements, Rite identified recurring challenges and operational bottlenecks that affected project efficiency and profitability. These insights inspired a suite of solutions designed to seamlessly extend the capabilities of Oracle Cloud, addressing critical industry-specific needs with measurable business impact.“Our goal has always been to turn challenges into opportunities. By closely understanding what our clients struggle with day-to-day, we built tools that not only enhance efficiency but also empower teams to focus on strategic, value-driven work instead of firefighting routine hurdles.” said Balamurali P V, Head of Innovation and COE , Rite.The Oracle ISV Application Innovation Partner Award Underscores Rite’s ongoing commitment to developing practical, user-focused, and scalable solutions that create real business value. As the company looks ahead, Rite plans to leverage its years of industry experience and customer partnerships to infuse AI into its next wave of cloud solutions, further strengthening its suite of offerings across verticals.“Having worked alongside customers across diverse industries for years, we’ve gained deep insights into their processes, challenges, and aspirations,” added Bendapudi. “That experience gives us a unique edge to design AI-driven, vertical-specific solutions that not only solve today’s problems but anticipate tomorrow’s needs.”About Rite:Rite Software designs and delivers next-generation enterprise solutions that streamline operations, simplify processes, and enhance business outcomes. Its portfolio includes Cloud and PaaS solutions purpose-built for the Engineering & Construction industry, along with accelerators that simplify every stage of the ERP implementation journey Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with global delivery centers in Hyderabad, India, and regional presence in Jamaica, Rite brings together a team of over 300 experts specializing in Oracle Cloud, analytics, integration, and automation.With a growing focus on AI-powered innovation and industry-specific digital transformation, Rite continues to build on its customer experience and domain expertise to help organizations operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently on Oracle Cloud.For more information, visit https://www.rite.digital

