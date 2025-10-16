Julius Expands Leadership in the Offshore Marketing Industry

Logos of Julius and HippoThinks, representing the domain acquisition.

Julius expands its offshore marketing leadership with the acquisition of HippoThinks and launch of a new dedicated platform.

Offshore marketing isn’t just a service offering: it’s a category we’re shaping. We’re investing in infrastructure and reach, leading the conversation about high-performance offshore marketing teams.” — Jorge A. Ayala Rascón

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julius, a leading offshore digital marketing agency connecting U.S. companies with top-tier Latin American talent, has officially acquired HippoThinks.The acquisition represents a strategic step forward in Julius’s mission to solidify its leadership in the fast-growing offshore marketing services category.As part of this initiative, Julius has rebranded the acquired properties and domain under a new one—offshoremarketing.julius2grow.com—which will serve as a dedicated platform to spotlight service capabilities and to help growth-minded companies scale faster.A Strategic Move for Category LeadershipFounded in 2019, as the merger of MKX (est. 2009) and Arkix (est. 2004), Julius helps growth-focused marketing teams and U.S. agencies to scale smarter by integrating top Latin American specialists across key functions, including Paid Media, Content Marketing, SEO, and Analytics.Julius’s near-zero time zone gap with the U.S., agile onboarding, and proven results have made it a go-to partner for both startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.Now, with the launch of this Offshore Marketing hub, Julius is deepening its commitment to defining what successful outsourcing looks like, offering a centralized touchpoint for businesses seeking smarter, more efficient global marketing models.The new property will complement Julius’s broader ecosystem, which already includes a robust insights library via the Julius Blog, where visitors can expect how-to guides, offshore staffing playbooks, business cases, and practical frameworks to help them build distributed teams that deliver results.Brand Visibility and Local PresenceThe acquisition also supports Julius’s ongoing efforts to increase visibility across its core markets in the U.S.By anchoring the Offshore Marketing conversation through targeted content and thought leadership, Julius aims to help more companies navigate global talent sourcing with confidence.To explore the Julius brand or engage with a strategist, users are encouraged to visit the company website or connect via Julius’s offshore digital marketing business web page.About JuliusJulius is an international marketing company. By sourcing, training, and integrating top Latin American talent across performance marketing, Paid Media, Content Marketing, Analytics, SEO, and Automation, Julius empowers growth-minded companies to scale faster without compromising quality, control, or culture.With a team of over 350 marketers, 16+ years of operational excellence, and a client portfolio that includes startups and Fortune 500 companies, Julius is redefining what it means to build offshore marketing teams that win.To learn more, visit www.julius2grow.com

