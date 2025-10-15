Turkey: Turkish journalist and environmental activist Hakan Tosun dies after assault

Death must be investigated to see if tragedy connected to his work

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists and the European Federation of Journalists in calling for an investigation into the death of Turkish journalist Hakan Tosun following a street attack.

On 13 October the documentary filmmaker and environmental activist died from his injuries following an assault in the street by two individuals two days earlier.

Tosun was found unconscious on the side of a road after being attacked as he walked through the Istanbul's Esenyurt district on 11 October.

According to CCTV footage published by Turkish media, Tosun was struck on the head by two people on a motorbike. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and was taken to the Çam and Sakura City Hospital, where he subsequently died in intensive care.

The local police confirmed that they have arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, over the assault.

Tosun was a news editor for private television channels and a freelance documentary producer who was known for his work on ecology, urban struggles and social justice.

There have been calls for justice from IFJ-EFJ, as well as their Turkish affiliates the Turkiye Gazeteciler Sendikasi (TGS), the Türkiye Gazeteciler Cemiyeti (TGC) and union Disk Basin-is. The NUJ adds support for the urging of authorities to investigate whether the assault is connected to Tosun’s work as a documentary filmmaker.

A statement released by TGS said: “Initial findings point to a robbery, but many questions remain unanswered, awaiting an official response. The area where Hakan Tosun was attacked is a neighborhood with a high crime rate. However, it is essential to investigate whether his murder was related to his work as a documentary filmmaker.”

In a statement, Disk Basin-is echoed demands for transparency and public oversight of the investigation: ‘The case should be kept under public, media, and press surveillance, and public oversight should be maintained. Hakan Tosun was a journalist known for his independent reporting and sensitivity towards the environment and society. This investigation is not just about finding a perpetrator, but also a test for free press, public conscience, accountability, and democracy.”

The NUJ joins the Federations in extending condolences to Tosun’s family and loved ones and calls for a swift and independent investigation to shed light on the motives behind the attack and the circumstances surrounding his death.

