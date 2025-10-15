California announces coalition of Governors forming new alliance to protect public health from political interference

This announcement comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s dangerous misguidance on vaccine safety and efficacy, and the advancement of policies like the Big Beautiful Bill that strip millions of Americans of critical health care access.

The federal government’s failing attempts to “Make America Healthy Again” have left yet another leadership gap in our nation’s health and science efforts. The Governors Public Health Alliance is necessary to bring leaders and experts from across the country together, quickly, to help protect Americans from disease and injury.

Building on existing regional leadership

The alliance announced today builds on California’s existing regional coordination efforts, like the West Coast Health Alliance. By bringing together public health groups and regional groups, the Governors Public Health Alliance will enhance cross-collaboration and serve as a forum to discuss best practices and common challenges.

About GovAct

The Governors Public Health Alliance is supported by GovAct, a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative that supports governors in protecting fundamental freedoms, including public health. GovAct serves as a centralized platform for collaboration through incubating, launching, and supporting alliances across governors’ offices. These alliances share cutting-edge policy and legal approaches to some of the most challenging and critical issues facing the nation.

As an initiative of GovAct, the Alliance will also be guided by GovAct’s Bipartisan Advisory Board of former governors—Arne Carlson (R), Jim Doyle (D), Deval Patrick (D), Marc Racicot (R), Kathleen Sebelius (D), and Bill Weld (R)—and former senior federal officials Sally Yates and Larry Thompson.

To learn more, go to www.GovActAlliance.org.