BrokerBot Secures Funding and Names Industry Veteran as CEO to Lead Canadian Expansion

BrokerBot announced the successful closing of its Seed round, with Carriage House Wealth Ltd. leading the investment, and the appointment of a CEO.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrokerBot Inc., the leading automated engagement platform for real estate, lending, and insurance professionals, announced the successful closing of its Seed round, with Carriage House Wealth Ltd. leading the investment, through a related party transaction. This new investment round will fuel the company’s scaling efforts and drive its expansion across the Canadian broker and technology markets. BrokerBot is already experiencing significant traction, with major mortgage brokerages, real estate agents, and lenders actively using its platform to enhance customer engagement and retention.In addition, BrokerBot is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Larter as the new Chief Executive Officer. Scott brings over a decade of experience in the real estate and tech industries, recently serving as Vice President of Sales at Verisk Analytics (formerly Opta Information Intelligence). With Scott at the helm, BrokerBot will continue to expand its presence in Canada’s dynamic real estate, lending, and insurance markets, helping professionals retain and grow their client bases through personalized, automated engagement.“We’re thrilled to partner and invest in BrokerBot as the firm looks to scale its innovative platform, helping real estate professionals, including mortgage brokers, agents and lenders stay top-of-mind with their clients. This investment will enable the BrokerBot team to accelerate its growth and provide real estate professionals across Canada with even more powerful tools,” said Kevin Cooper, President of Carriage House Wealth Ltd.“I’m incredibly excited to lead BrokerBot during this pivotal phase of growth,” said Scott Larter, CEO of BrokerBot. “Brokers and agents are facing an increasingly competitive landscape, and BrokerBot’s platform offers the essential tools to help them own their customer relationships. With our unique focus on branding, customer retention, and engagement, I’m confident we will redefine how professionals interact with their clients in the coming years.”BrokerBot’s platform empowers professionals to deliver timely, personalized home valuation updates, market insights, and value added services, ensuring they stay top-of-mind with their clients long after the transaction. The platform has already helped mortgage brokers and real estate agents boost client retention rates by as much as 40%, directly translating to more repeat business and referrals.The Canadian real estate market is ripe for innovation, with an addressable market of over $1.7 billion. BrokerBot’s rapid expansion in this space is backed by strong demand for its services, with an increasing number of brokerages and lenders recognizing the importance of client engagement and retention in driving long-term business growth.About BrokerBotBrokerBot is an AI-powered engagement platform that enables brokers and agents to engage, retain, and grow their client base with personalized content and automation. Designed for mortgage brokers, real estate agents, appraisers, and lenders, BrokerBot helps turn passive interest into active, loyal customers. With real-time property valuations, personalized market insights, and automated communication tools, BrokerBot ensures its users remain top-of-mind and maintain profitable client relationships.For more information, visit www.thebrokerbot.ca

