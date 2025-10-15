ZOMBIES vs VAMPIRES: DEATH CROSS — A Nerve-Tight Survival Epic from Author Will Savive

DelGrande Publishing Announces ZOMBIES vs VAMPIRES: DEATH CROSS

I wanted to write the apocalypse like a courtroom without walls. When survival and ethics collide, the verdict is always personal.” — Will Savive

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For centuries, vampires lived among humans in secret—kept in check by courts and blood banks—coexisting quietly until the zombie "Takeover" shattered the truce. A viral catastrophe unleashes fast, hairless, intelligent zombies that hunt by rhythm—clicks, hisses, and patterns that cut through the ruins like language. As cities forget how to be cities, vampires step out of the long shadow where they’ve quietly coexisted with people. The alliance that once kept order alive fractures: a ruthless faction of vampires turns on humanity to survive, while a rival vision argues that rules—not hunger—must govern the night. A small team of former military will not be anyone’s livestock—or anyone’s soldiers.Their only hope is a rumor: a mountain sanctuary with walls, water, and rules. To reach it, they barter with what the end of the world still understands, and a promise not to become the monsters they fight. Hunted by a disciplined vampire army and shadowed by a horde that thinks together, they cross places that forgot their names and ask the only question that matters now: what kind of law deserves to live?About the Author Will Savive is an accomplished author (w/15 books published) whose acclaimed works include The Embittered of Oz, The Horrors of Willville anthology series, Dolls in the Mist, and Nomed Station—which has been adapted into a short film now available to audiences. Known for his smooth prose, dynamic character development, and intricate, twist filled plots, Savive masterfully blends suspense, horror, and wit to create immersive narratives that keep readers on edge. With each new release, he continues to push the boundaries of the horror genre, captivating audiences and leaving them eagerly anticipating his next literary triumph.________________________________________Publication Details• Title: Zombies vs Vampires: Death Cross• Author: Will Savive• Publisher: DelGrande Publishing• Publication Date: October 22, 2025• Formats: Trade paperback, eBook, and audiobook (simultaneous)Visit: AUTHOR WEBSITE Pre Order NOW on Amazon.com/ebooks ________________________________________Available wherever books, eBooks, and audiobooks are sold. Libraries and retailers may order through standard wholesale channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.