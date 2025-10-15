ZOMBIES vs VAMPIRES: DEATH CROSS — A Nerve-Tight Survival Epic from Author Will Savive
Their only hope is a rumor: a mountain sanctuary with walls, water, and rules. To reach it, they barter with what the end of the world still understands, and a promise not to become the monsters they fight. Hunted by a disciplined vampire army and shadowed by a horde that thinks together, they cross places that forgot their names and ask the only question that matters now: what kind of law deserves to live?
About the Author
Will Savive is an accomplished author (w/15 books published) whose acclaimed works include The Embittered of Oz, The Horrors of Willville anthology series, Dolls in the Mist, and Nomed Station—which has been adapted into a short film now available to audiences. Known for his smooth prose, dynamic character development, and intricate, twist filled plots, Savive masterfully blends suspense, horror, and wit to create immersive narratives that keep readers on edge. With each new release, he continues to push the boundaries of the horror genre, captivating audiences and leaving them eagerly anticipating his next literary triumph.
Publication Details
• Title: Zombies vs Vampires: Death Cross
• Author: Will Savive
• Publisher: DelGrande Publishing
• Publication Date: October 22, 2025
• Formats: Trade paperback, eBook, and audiobook (simultaneous)
Available wherever books, eBooks, and audiobooks are sold. Libraries and retailers may order through standard wholesale channels.
