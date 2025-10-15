Kimberly Faith, TIME & TEDx Speaker, Launches Bali Retreat to Empower Women Leaders

Swing Heaven - One of the excursions on Kimberly's retreat

A week in Bali to rediscover your spark. Join TEDx & TIME-featured coach Kimberly Faith for luxury, adventure, and breakthrough moments that redefine success.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where burnout and decision fatigue are common among high-achieving women, Kimberly Faith — TIME Magazine–featured breathwork expert and TEDx speaker — is offering something radically different: a weeklong retreat designed to restore clarity, connection, and courage.Her upcoming Bali Bliss Breakthrough Retreat, set for July 4–11, 2026, invites professional women and leaders to step away from constant output and rediscover what fuels them — mentally, emotionally, and spiritually — through a curated blend of adventure, luxury, and self-inquiry.“The women I work with are brilliant, accomplished, and exhausted,” says Faith. “They’re leading teams, managing households, and holding it all together — but they’ve forgotten what it feels like to truly breathe. This retreat gives them space to remember who they are outside of their roles.”Faith’s inspiration for creating the retreat came after her personal transformation in Bali. Following her TIME Magazine feature, countless women confided that visiting Bali was on their bucket list.“I thought, let’s do it — let’s stop waiting for ‘someday’ and make it happen. Since I already lead transformational retreats, I designed an experience where women could rejuvenate, reset, and rediscover their vitality — together.”Held in the lush, spiritual heart of Ubud, the Bali Bliss Breakthrough Retreat merges five-star comfort with deep inner work. Guests stay in a private villa complete with a personal chef and one in-villa massage, embark on sunrise hikes up Mount Batur, raft through jungle rivers, and participate in guided breathwork sessions that help regulate the nervous system and unlock creativity.Women who attended Faith’s 2024 retreat described it as “transformative” and “life-giving.”One participant shared,“Bali Bliss Breakthrough was definitely a blissful breakthrough. Kimberly created a space where I could shed expectations, step into courage, and reconnect with parts of myself that had been neglected. I arrived nervous and unsure. I left grounded, joyful, and connected — to an incredible group of women, and most importantly, to myself.”Another reflected,“Each experience — from breathwork to the water ceremony, from swinging high above the jungle to quiet conversations with incredible women — gently peeled back layers I didn’t know I’d buried. I faced fears, laughed deeply, and came home with pieces of myself I hadn’t held in years.”Faith — a seasoned international speaker and coach who has guided thousands through breathwork and personal transformation — believes that emotional resilience and self-awareness are the next frontier of leadership.“We talk about innovation and strategy,” she says, “but the real leadership edge comes from presence, empathy, and energy alignment. When women leaders take care of their inner world, everything they touch — from their businesses to their relationships — transforms.”The Bali Bliss Breakthrough Retreat offers an intentional space for women to release pressure, reconnect with joy, and reimagine what success can feel like. Through breathwork, cultural immersion, and shared sisterhood, participants rediscover balance and purpose — returning home renewed, focused, and fully alive.Enrollment for the July 2026 Bali Bliss Breakthrough Retreat is now open, with limited spaces available. Learn more or apply at www.BaliBlissBreakthrough.com About Kimberly FaithKimberly Faith is an international speaker, TEDx presenter, author, and breathwork facilitator featured in TIME Magazine, iHeartRadio, and America’s First News with Gordon Deal. She has guided over a thousand people through transformative breathwork journeys and retreats around the world. Through her work, Faith helps individuals — especially women leaders — cultivate the clarity, confidence, and calm required to thrive in business and in life.Website: www.TheBreathworkGirl.com Retreat Info: www.BaliBlissBreakthrough.com Instagram: @AdventuresOfKimberlyFaith

