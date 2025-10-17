Repliers Names Industry Veteran Rhett Damon CEO to Accelerate U.S. Growth and Innovation

Rhett Damon, newly appointed CEO of Repliers, leading the company’s U.S. expansion and innovation initiatives.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Repliers, a technology company that simplifies real estate data integration, today announced the appointment of Rhett Damon as Chief Executive Officer to lead its U.S. expansion. Damon’s appointment underscores Repliers’ commitment to innovation and solidifies its position as the infrastructure-as-a-service backbone for real estate technology companies.With more than two decades of leadership experience, Damon has built and scaled high-performing teams at realtor.com, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World(LeadingRE), and Opendoor. Known for bridging technology and industry partnerships, he has consistently driven innovation across brokerages, MLSsystems, and proptech ecosystems.Throughout his career, he worked shoulder to shoulder with development teams and product leaders, facing the very challenges Repliers was created to solve: the costly and repetitive work of developing infrastructure and features that most real estate platforms share. His track record of navigating complex industry dynamics, paired with his respected leadership style and deep network, makes him uniquely qualified to guide Repliers into its next phase of growth.“Rhett has lived the problem we solve,” said Patrick Arlia, Co-Founder of Repliers. “He knows what it’s like to be inside a fast-moving company trying to ship products fueled by real estate data. He shares our conviction that software developers are the last mile of innovation in this industry. Under his leadership, Repliers will expand its impact, helping real estate companies cut costs, shorten timelines, and deliver more innovative products to market.”“I’m thrilled to join Repliers,” said Rhett Damon, incoming CEO of Repliers. “I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve seen firsthand how much time and money real estate companies spend reinventing the same infrastructure. Repliers eliminates that redundancy and gives developers and brokers the freedom to focus on innovation.”The appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Repliers. The company has expanded its MLScoverage across North America and is working with leading brokerages, proptech firms, and technology providers seeking faster, leaner ways to integrate real estate data. With AI-driven personalization, natural language search, and automation becoming central to the industry, Repliers is more than infrastructure; it is the backbone and feature layer that enables real estate companies to keep up with the latest technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations.About RepliersMuch like Stripe is for payments, Twilio is for communications, and Plaid is for financial data, Repliers eliminates the complexity of working with real estate data so developers can focus on building great products. In addition to providing reliable infrastructure for MLSconnectivity, Repliers offers turnkey access to features common in most real estate platforms, as well as advanced capabilities like AI-powered search and photo insights. Its technology powers websites, apps, analytics tools, and AI-driven products that are shaping the future of real estate across North America.Media Inquiries:

