ViewPoint 57 Opens to Record Crowds at ARTclectic™ Art Gallery

ViewPoint 57 - ARTclectic Fine Art Gallery

Award-winning artists announced; People’s Choice voting open through October 25

Hosting ViewPoint 57 has been an incredible experience. This exhibition showcases some of the best fine art available in the country.” — Starr Shebesta

CINCINNATI, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViewPoint 57 Opens to Record Crowds at ARTclectic™ Art GalleryAward-winning artists announced; People’s Choice voting open through October 25The Cincinnati Art Club’s ViewPoint 57 national juried exhibition opened to a record-setting crowd at ARTclectic™ Art Gallery on Friday, October 3, making it one of the most successful openings in the show’s 57-year history. The reception drew artists, collectors, and guests eager to celebrate this nationally recognized showcase of contemporary fine art.Judge Farley Lewis, an award-winning artist from Springfield, Missouri, selected the top honors from 70 outstanding works that were juried into the show from among 400 entries by artists across the United States. Award Winners are posted on the ARTclectic website, including:• First Place ($3,000): Keith Shebesta for “A’Peeling Skins”• Second Place ($1,000): Todd Price for “Summer on the Divide”• Third Place($750): Yeqiang Wang for “Return to Classicism – Madame X”• OKI Award ($500 for artists living in Ohio, Kentucky, or Indiana): Chuck Marshall for “The Spaniard”• ARTclectic Gallery Award of Excellence ($500): Andrea Walker for “Autumn Harvest”• Sixteen additional prizes were also awarded for a total of 21 awards.New this year, ViewPoint 57 introduces a People’s Choice Award, giving everyone the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite piece throughout the exhibition. Voting is open now through Saturday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m., when the People’s Choice winner will be announced.Visit the gallery or cast your vote here: https://pollunit.com/polls/viewpoint57 “Hosting ViewPoint 57 has been an incredible experience,” said Starr Shebesta, gallerist and co-owner of ARTclectic™ Art Gallery. “The energy on opening night was electric. This exhibition truly showcases some of the best fine art available anywhere in the country, and we’re thrilled to make it accessible to local collectors and first-time buyers alike.”The ViewPoint 57 exhibition continues through October 25, 2025 at ARTclectic™ Art Gallery, located at 6249 Stewart Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45227, off the Stewart Road Exit from I-71 North. Visitors are encouraged to stop by, cast their vote for People’s Choice, and purchase award-winning art in-gallery and online at shop.artclecticgallery.com.About ViewPointFounded in 1968 by the Cincinnati Art Club, ViewPoint is one of the Midwest’s longest-running national juried exhibitions, celebrating artistic excellence across a wide range of media and styles.ARTclectic™ Art Gallery is Cincinnati’s highest-rated art gallery featuring eclectic fine art for sale from local artists. Curated visual art includes realism and abstract wall art, sculptures, textiles, and everything in between. The mission of ARTclectic™ is to provide Cincinnati artists greater exposure to art buyers and collectors. The gallery offers plenty of free parking and is centrally located with easy access from I-71 North at the Stewart Road Exit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.