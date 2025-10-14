Keeping North Carolinians Safe: Governor Stein Addresses First Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meeting

NORTH CAROLINA, October 14 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force’s first meeting to discuss how his administration is working to keep North Carolinians safe and prevent violent crime. The task force, established in August through Executive Order 21, is charged with identifying solutions to create safe communities across North Carolina by reducing gang violence and helping young people reach a productive and fulfilling adulthood.

“North Carolina has recently had several tragic reminders of the need to keep people safe and prevent violence,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I look forward to working with the Task Force members to identify and put into place real solutions to make North Carolina safer.”

“I am ready to hit the ground running as co-chair of the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force,” said North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Secretary and co-chair Leslie Cooley Dismukes. “To move the needle on gang violence, we must stop it before it begins. Gang intervention is critical inside prison walls and for people on probation, parole, and community supervision. Our NCDAC team lives and works in every North Carolina community, and we are committed to making each one safer.”

“We’ve put together a very well-rounded, interdisciplinary task force with leaders from many different backgrounds and areas of expertise,” said Director of the North Carolina Office of Violence Prevention and co-chair Siarra Scott. “I am looking forward to getting these great minds together to think critically about how, collectively, we can holistically and sustainably address gang violence in our state.”

The Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force focuses on reducing the presence and impact of gang activity in North Carolina, including keeping young people out of gangs. The Governor is also tasking it with identifying proven violence prevention efforts to keep North Carolina families safe. It brings together law enforcement, education leaders, legal representatives, mental health and substance use organizations, and people who have successfully left gangs.

The task force is part of Governor Stein’s ongoing work to keep people safe. Governor Stein has called on the General Assembly to pass a budget that includes raises for law enforcement and bonuses for new hires and out-of-state transfers to address staffing shortages in state and local law enforcement agencies. The Governor’s budget also funds violence prevention programs to break the cycle of reprisals and co-responder programs to address people in crisis in our communities and provide additional support to overburdened first responders.

Members of the Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force:

Co-chairs:

Leslie Cooley Dismukes, North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Secretary

Siarra Scott, North Carolina Office of Violence Prevention Director

Ex officio task force members:

Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr., Public Safety Secretary

Mo Green, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jeff Jackson, Attorney General

William L. Lassiter, Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Deputy Secretary

Erik Lindahl, Assistant US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina

Dr. Dev Sangvai, Health and Human Services Secretary

Task force members appointed by the co-chairs and crime commission:

District Attorney Jamie Adams

Ivy Bagley of Pitt County

Kevin Blackburn of New Hanover County

Capt. Scottie Chavis

Sharon Frazier of Forsyth County

Michelle Hodges Guarino of Lee County

Jessica Hargett

Krystal Harris of Durham County

Chuck Hastings of Gaston County

Steven Holmes

David Johnson of Durham County

Ontario Joyner of Durham County

Keynon Lake of Buncombe County

Sheriff Ed McMahon of New Hanover County

Becca Palmer of Forsyth County

Danya Perry of Wake County

Dr. Dana Rice of Orange County

Nikki Shere of Mecklenburg County

