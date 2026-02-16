Keeta Launches SAR 3 Million Donation Initiative in Collaboration with Ehsan During Ramadan

RIYADH, NOT APPLICABLE, SAUDI ARABIA, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeta has announced the launch of a Ramadan donation initiative valued at SAR 3 million, in collaboration with the National Platform for Charitable Work, Ehsan, to support approved charitable projects across various regions of the Kingdom throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Under the initiative, a fixed amount will be donated for every order placed through the Keeta app during the holy month, as part of the total allocated amount of SAR 3 million. Customers can continue placing their daily orders as usual, whether for iftar meals with family, suhoor with friends, or late-night orders, with the assurance that each order contributes to charitable causes through Keeta’s donation on their behalf.

Donations will be directed via the Ehsan platform to accredited charitable projects across the Kingdom, ensuring that support reaches the most vulnerable communities while reinforcing the values of solidarity and generosity that define Ramadan.

Keeta emphasized that the initiative is rooted in the belief that small, consistent actions can create lasting impact when combined. The company noted that the donation mechanism has been seamlessly integrated into the in-app ordering journey, enabling participation with ease and transparency, without requiring any additional steps from users.

As part of the campaign, Keeta will spotlight participating merchants and share regular updates on progress as the initiative moves closer to achieving its donation target.

The initiative launched on February 13 and will run throughout Ramadan. It is activated via the Keeta app through a dedicated page that allows users to track progress toward the SAR 3 million donation goal.

Keeta reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting communities across Saudi Arabia and contributing to the Kingdom’s social and economic development. As the company continues to expand its local presence, it aims to create a positive impact beyond its daily services by empowering local partners, supporting national platforms such as Ehsan, and contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.