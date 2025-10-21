Fast-Growing Network Security Renews with goBluebird to Power Smarter Lead Management

Ireland’s leading monitored security provider part of a roster of enterprise companies streamlining sales with goBluebird.

We’re thrilled to have Network Security as a continued customer. Their focus on quality, responsiveness, and growth aligns with our mission to help sales teams close more deals with less effort.” — James Palmer, Co-Founder of goBluebird

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- goBluebird , the intelligent lead routing platform trusted by enterprise sales teams worldwide, today announced that Network Security , which has been leading the way in the Irish residential and commercial market for 24/7 monitored security, has renewed its partnership with goBluebird to power its lead management and sales growth.With goBluebird’s AI-powered lead management platform—now enhanced with Aubrey , the always-on sales assistant—Network Security streamlined how incoming leads were routed across its sales agents, ensuring every inquiry is answered by the right person, at the right time. The renewal ensures the company can continue to connect quickly with new customers, build relationships, and close more deals.“At Network Security, speed and accuracy are everything. goBluebird gives us the confidence that every lead is handled with care, routed intelligently, and acted on immediately. When renewal time came up, we didn’t hesitate," says Simon Craig, Sales Director at Network Security.goBluebird’s intelligent lead routing ensures sales teams can reduce response times, improve conversion rates, and scale with precision. Aubrey, the platform’s built-in AI sales assistant, works around the clock to support sales teams by prioritizing leads, monitoring performance, and helping ensure no opportunity slips through the cracks.“We’re thrilled to have Network Security as a continued customer. Their focus on quality, responsiveness, and growth aligns perfectly with our mission to help sales teams close more deals with less effort,” said James Palmer, Co-Founder of goBluebird.About Network SecurityAs a trusted company in the industry, Network Security has been leading the way in monitored smart security for Ireland's homes and businesses for 30 years. They offer a nationwide service installing fully monitored Smart Alarms and CCTV systems.About goBluebirdgoBluebird is a global leader in intelligent lead routing for enterprise sales teams. Its platform automates how leads are distributed and tracked, helping teams respond faster and close more deals. With Aubrey, the always-on AI sales assistant, goBluebird ensures every lead reaches the right person—boosting conversion rates and revenue growth.

Boost ROI by Turning Marketing Leads into Sales, Faster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.