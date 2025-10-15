Emory Oak Partners launches Cerv Property Solutions to redefine customer experience in residential & commercial services

Cerv Property Solutions unifies six services under one brand

Cerv Property Solutions, a premium property services provider, launches to redefine customer experience as the flagship brand of Emory Oak Partners.

Our mission is simple: redefine property care by raising the standard across the sector. This industry has needed a shakeup for years, and at Cerv, we're here to deliver it.” — Kade Thomas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerv Property Solutions , a new premium property services provider redefining customer experience across the residential and commercial services sector, has today announced its launch.Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cerv is the flagship services brand of Emory Oak Partners and will be led by industry veteran Kade Thomas as founder and CEO. It offers six core services to customers, including landscaping, pool care, janitorial, pest control, exterior (window washing, power washing, and gutter cleaning), and waste services – delivering a comprehensive suite of property care solutions through one, singular company. Cerv is the unification of six companies Emory Oak has been operating for over five years, and for them, marks a necessary and important change this sector has never before seen.Until now, the home and commercial services sector has largely failed to keep pace with technology, with only 40% of home service providers actively using tools like AI. Cerv is breaking this status quo by pairing proprietary data with a bespoke digital app and actively exploring AI technology to reach new clients and deliver elevated property services.For Thomas and the team at Cerv, the services sector is home to many brandless, outdated vendors that too often disappoint customers. For them, property owners deserve a trusted, white-glove services partner, and an industry “shakeup” is long overdue.Kade Thomas, founder and CEO at Cerv Property Solutions, said: “The residential and commercial services sector has been the sole focus of my entire career. I’m a true advocate for the industry, but I will be the first to admit that it has gaping areas for improvement.“Currently, property owners are left juggling a mix of unbranded vendors with shaky customer service and outdated processes. You don’t see that kind of delivery across other sectors like banking, law, or accounting, so why should residential and commercial services get away with it?“Cerv is the better way. We’ve unified six service lines – all of which are already existing, successful providers that have been delivering quality services for years – under one brand, blending smart technology with a white-glove customer experience. We’ve taken everything we love about the industry and combined it with a modern approach – and I couldn’t be prouder of the outcome.“Our mission is simple: redefine property care by raising the standard across the sector. This industry has needed a shakeup for years, and at Cerv, we’re here to deliver it.”###About Cerv Property SolutionsCerv Property Solutions is a premium, technology-enabled provider of residential and commercial services created for property owners seeking a trusted services partner and exceptional, white-glove customer experience. Cerv is the solution for all your residential and commercial property needs, offering landscaping, janitorial, pool care, exterior, pest control, and waste services through one, unified brand.To learn more, please visit http://www.cervpropertysolutions.com/ About Kade ThomasKade Thomas is the founder and CEO of Emory Oak Partners, an operationally-focused, technology-enabled private equity firm specializing in building premium property services brands. He is also the founder and CEO of Cerv Property Solutions, a single-source provider offering six core services to home and commercial property owners. Kade has built his career on almost 20 years of success in the home and commercial sector and has brought together his learnings and experience to redefine the industry with Cerv.You can follow updates from him on LinkedIn, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kade-thomas/ You can also follow updates from him on X, visit: https://x.com/kade_thomas_

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.