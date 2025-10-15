NOW HIRING: Systems Admistrator-Lead, Associate Counsel, Special Agent/Criminal Investigator, Police Officer

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – LEAD

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION DIVISION

1 Vacancy

Monthly Salary: $6,544 – $10,363

Job Duties:

Responsible for the reliability, security, and performance of the agency’s core technology platforms. Guides a talented team and works closely with other departments such as Security, Application Development, and the Service Desk.

Keeps critical systems running smoothly, communicates clearly with stakeholders, and ensures accountability in task management and incident response.

Leads and mentors a team that manages enterprise infrastructure and cloud services. Oversees systems including Hyper-V virtual environments, Microsoft 365 G5 with Intune, Azure Cloud, knowledge in implementing and maintaining Zero Trust architecture, Load Balancers, and enterprise storage platforms. Expected to drive improvements in system performance, reliability, and security, and coordinate efforts across teams to support essential applications and services. On-call and after-hours availability is required. This is a hybrid role, meaning some remote work is allowed, but you must live in Tennessee and be available for after-hours support and on-site visits when needed.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and four years of experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise systems, including the maintenance of server hardware and operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software running in an enterprise environment. Substitution of a Specific associate’s degree for the Required Bachelor’s degree: An Information Technology Associate’s degree may be substituted for the required bachelor’s degree. Substitution of Education for Experience: Any graduate coursework in Information Technology may substitute for the required experience on a yearfor-year basis to a maximum substitution of one year. Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise system hardware, operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software may substitute for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 71967. This position will remain posted from October 15-21, 2025 for five business days. For questions, please contact TBI.HR@tn.gov.

ASSOCIATE COUNSEL

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES DIVISION

TBI HEADQUARTERS, NASHVILLE

1 Vacancy

Monthly Salary: $8,620 – $13,754

Job Duties:

Work under the direction of the Public Records Request Coordinator to assist in reviewing and responding to public records requests. Coordinate with all units to gather and produce records within the required legal time frame. Learn the statutory exceptions to the Tennessee Public Records Act to be applied when preparing records. Track all redactions and the basis for the redactions. Assist with cost and time estimations of all parties involved in the response and work with Fiscal Services Unit to process costs associated with public records. Maintain a file of either a soft or hard copy of communications with requesters as directed by the Public Records Request Coordinator. Maintain monthly statistics at the direction of the Public Records Request Coordinator. Perform research related to public records law as directed by the Public Records Request Coordinator. General research of other legal issues when requested by agents and management. Provide training to TBI team members on public records laws, including exceptions and best practices, as needed. Work with the Public Records Request Coordinator on any requests that may be assigned including litigation hold matters. Maintain extreme organization and attention to detail. Team-focused, solution driven, efficient and energetic.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Active License to practice law in Tennessee

Preferred Qualifications: Relevant legal experience is desired to include state public records experience and litigation hold experience. Proficient in performing electronic legal research on State-provided Westlaw or Lexis Nexis. Willing and capable of becoming proficient in Adobe Premiere Pro and how to redact video and audio recordings.

For Additional Information:

Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job opening 72058. This position will be posted October 15, 2025 –October 21, 2025 for five business days.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DIVISION, FIRE INVESTIGATIONS

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Houston)

1 Vacancy

Starting Salary Range: $5,647 – $9,005 Monthly

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum: 5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, ad developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 72062 during the application period from October 15-21, 2025, spanning five business days.

TBI POLICE OFFICER

PROTECTIVE SERVICES UNIT

TBI HEADQUARTERS, NASHVILLE

1 Vacancy

Monthly Salary: $4,562 – $6,825

Job Duties:

Serves as first responder for any incident that may occur at Tennessee Bureau of Investigation facilities, or any area Tennessee Bureau of Investigation may be operating in. Performs law enforcement duties to protect themselves and others. (Including but not limited to using force, up to and including deadly force; performing strenuous physical activity such as pursuing, subduing, and/or apprehending suspects; participating in physical training activities such as Close Quarters Conflict Control (CQC), firearms qualification and weapons handling; and operating vehicles in emergency and non-emergency situations, etc.) Serves as initial contact for anyone who conducts business at TBI facilities to support all agency operations. Assists TBI Special Agents in investigative operations including but not limited to Human Trafficking, search warrants, arrest warrants, prisoner transports, crime scene security, etc. in support of investigative activities. Conducts background investigations on internal and external customers to support TBI hiring practices and internal hiring managers and in compliance with state statute.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate degree, or two (2) years of qualifying coursework.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement, relevant military experience, or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two (2) years.

For Additional Information: Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job opening 72078. This position will be posted October 15, 2025 –October 21, 2025 for five business days.

