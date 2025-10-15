Gauteng e-Government drives digital innovation to address provincial challenges

The Gauteng Department of e-Government continues to lead the charge in modernising government services through the strategic use of innovative digital technologies. It’s mission is to ensure that communities across the province can access essential government services conveniently, efficiently, and from wherever they are. This work is underpinned by a strong belief that technology should never be a barrier, but rather a powerful solution, an instrument that meets human needs, solves real-world problems, and enhances quality of life. Whether it’s through basic digital tools or advanced systems like Artificial Intelligence and the Internet, technology must serve the everyday physiological and societal needs of our people.

Speaking at a media briefing today at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, MEC for e-Government, Mr. Bonginkosi Dhlamini, said: “We are not here to build a tech-savvy elite, our mission is to use technology to solve problems that affect ordinary people. From potholes to power outages, from unemployment to crime, technology must be the bridge to a better life for all Gauteng residents.”

Guided by this vision, the Department has aligned its programmes with the strategic objective of addressing the “Gauteng 13” challenges identified by the Premier. These include, among others, water shortages, cable theft, vandalism, non-functional traffic lights, potholes, crime, electricity disruptions, unemployment, and the mushrooming of informal settlements. Through focused and technology-based interventions, the Department is committed to delivering real and sustainable solutions.

One of the areas where this commitment is already evident is in the management of e-waste. Last week, the Department hosted a two-day Waste, Electrical and Electronic Equipment (e-Waste) Conference, confronting one of the digital age’s most urgent environmental and governance issues.

MEC Dhlamini reaffirmed his commitment to positioning the Department as a driver of e-waste strategies and green innovation. The conference underscored the province’s goal to transform e-waste from an environmental hazard into an economic opportunity that fosters innovation and job creation.

“Unemployment remains one of the most pressing issues in our province,” MEC Dhlamini stated. “But the e-waste sector offers real opportunities, this is a space where even those without formal education can be trained, can participate, and can earn a living. We must turn this challenge into a green economy win”, said MEC.

The Department will soon embark on township awareness campaigns to educate communities about the risks of e-waste, proper disposal methods, and the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities available in this growing sector.

In the fight against crime, the Department has made significant progress by leveraging surveillance and emergency response technologies. Since 2023, 830 CCTV cameras have been installed across identified crime hotspots in townships, informal settlements, hostels, shopping centres, and public roads. Under Phase 4 of the rollout, this number is expected to increase. The partnership with Vuma Cam has further strengthened crime-fighting efforts, giving the Gauteng Provincial Government access to a network of over 7,200 cameras. These resources have already enabled successful vehicle interceptions and arrests in high-crime areas.

The Department has also continued to promote the use of the Gauteng e-Panic Button mobile application, which provides residents with direct access to armed response and emergency medical services. To date, more than 165,718 residents have downloaded the app, while over 2,000 physical panic buttons have been distributed. Over 88,528 emergency callouts have been recorded, clear evidence that the system is working and trusted by the public.

Connectivity remains at the heart of the Department’s digital inclusion strategy. The Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN) has been rolled out to provide fast, reliable internet access across the province, connecting schools, hospitals, libraries, hostels, and community centres. So far, 1,311 Wide Area Network (WAN) sites, 385 Local Area Network (LAN) sites, 420 Voice over IP (VoIP) sites, and 115 Wi-Fi hotspots in 26 priority townships have been successfully implemented.

Phase 3 of the GPN is currently underway, with more school sites scheduled for connection during the 2026/2027 financial year. This infrastructure forms the backbone of e-service delivery and digital education in underserved areas.

Digital skills development is another key focus area for the Department. In the coming months, 7,700 public servants will receive online digital training, while 6,000 young people will be equipped with ICT skills. Additionally, 200 township-based ICT entrepreneurs will receive support to grow their businesses and contribute to local digital economies.

As part of this digital empowerment strategy, the Department will host a series of Youth Tech Expos across the province. The first of these events will take place on 24 and 25 October 2025 in Winterveldt, Tshwane, with other regions to follow within this financial year. The expos are designed to showcase innovation, inspire youth involvement in technology, and open doors to career opportunities.

The Department’s ongoing investments in digital platforms and mobile applications have significantly reduced waiting times and queues at government offices, improving the overall service experience for citizens. At the same time, new digital workstations and strengthened cybersecurity infrastructure are enabling government employees to work more flexibly and securely.

Earlier this year, the Department achieved an unqualified audit outcome for the previous financial year. This milestone demonstrates our ongoing commitment to financial accountability, good governance, and responsible use of public resources.

However, it is important to acknowledge the financial constraints the Department currently faces. Budget cuts totalling nearly R1 billion have severely impacted our ability to meet all of our targets. In response, the Department recently held a two-day Strategic Session aimed at finding alternative approaches to maintain performance and deliver critical services under these conditions.

“We remain resolute in our purpose, but we cannot ignore the budget realities that limit our impact,” said MEC Dhlamini. “Despite these constraints, we are exploring new partnerships and innovative solutions to ensure our work continues. We are also actively engaging with National Treasury for additional support so we can continue delivering for the people of Gauteng”, said MEC.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government remains unwavering in its commitment to using technology as a tool for development, inclusion, and transformation. As we continue to modernise the public sector, we do so with the belief that no citizen should be left behind in the digital future we are building together.

